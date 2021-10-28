You have permission to edit this article.
Major coastal flooding expected on Friday and Saturday in Northern Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
NWS Baltimore-Washington D.C. slide

One of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10 to 20 years is expected in the Washington D.C. region on Friday and Saturday caused by a strong cold front and low-pressure system approaching from the west, according to the National Weather Service. 

A statement on social media from NWS Baltimore-Washington D.C. said there is potential for tidal flooding on a scale not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003, one of the most destructive and expensive storms ever to hit Virginia’s coastline. 

Water levels are already elevated, but high tides are expected to be the highest Friday during the daytime through Saturday morning, the statement said. And all tidal shores of Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia are expected to see high water levels 

The flooding could create impassable roads, push water into homes and buildings and flood docks and marinas, and could be made worse by waves and heavy rain, the statement said.  

