Major coastal flooding expected on Friday and Saturday in Northern Virginia

One of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10 to 20 years is expected in the Washington D.C. region on Friday and Saturday caused by a strong cold front and low-pressure system approaching from the west, according to the National Weather Service.
A statement on social media from NWS Baltimore-Washington D.C. said there is potential for tidal flooding on a scale not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003, one of the most destructive and expensive storms ever to hit Virginia’s coastline.
One of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10-20 years (possibly since Hurricane Isabel at some locales), is expected Friday & Saturday. Those along tidal shores should get ready for exceptional tidal inundation! Tidal forecasts here: https://t.co/Q2WdpDGgIJ pic.twitter.com/LQkL80pzQs— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 28, 2021
Water levels are already elevated, but high tides are expected to be the highest Friday during the daytime through Saturday morning, the statement said. And all tidal shores of Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia are expected to see high water levels
The flooding could create impassable roads, push water into homes and buildings and flood docks and marinas, and could be made worse by waves and heavy rain, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.