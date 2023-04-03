Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears at Lincoln Reagan Dinner 2023

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks to a crowd of about 250 at the Prince William Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Saturday, April 1. 

 Cher Muzyk
Photo_News_Winsome Sears speech_Carrie Rist.JPG

Carrie Rist, a Republican vying for Prince William County School Board chair, speaks during the April 1 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Woodbridge. 
Photo_News_Winsome Sears speech_matt lowery.JPG

Matt Lowery, a Republican vying to challenge incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) in November. 
