Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears touted the importance of early voting and expressed her support for school choice before an energetic crowd of about 250 local Republicans gathered in Woodbridge Saturday for the Prince William Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.
The fundraising event was held seven months before the Nov. 7 general election when all 140 of Virginia's General Assembly seats will be up for grabs in addition to more than 20 local government seats.
Earle-Sears, 59, urged the crowd to embrace early voting, cautioning that their party’s messaging must change: “Absentee ballots are killing us, people,” she said.
Challenging Republicans’ wariness about early voting, Sears said she’d lead by example. “I am not this year doing anything that looks like me taking pictures at the polls and voting,” she said. “I’m voting absentee.”
Some in the crowd responded with uncomfortable laughter and others muttered to each other, seemingly in disbelief.
Traditionally, conservative voters have not taken advantage of early voting, opting instead to cast their ballots in person on Election Day. In recent years, Republican voters became even more reluctant to vote early as a result of former president Donald Trump’s repeated but baseless claims that early voting, particularly mail-in absentee voting, is rife with fraud.
Earle-Sears said Republicans must use and encourage mail-in and early voting to even the playing field during Virginia’s 45-day election season.
“Think about it. One (party) voting for 45 days … and the rest of us, we only show up on Tuesday -- one day,” she said. “(Who) do you think is most likely to win? The one who has 45 opportunities at the pie or the one who has one?”
Earle-Sears also said that by encouraging Republicans to vote early or by mail, candidates can better allocate resources in the last weeks of their campaigns by focusing on those who haven’t voted.
“(Democrats are) serious about winning, and we have to be equally serious about winning,” Sears said.
“‘Souls to the Polls’ … you know how it works. You go to church and then everybody drives over to the polls. Well, why aren’t we doing the same thing? These are strategies that we have to employ to win,” she said.
To even out wide margins between Democratic and Republican votes ahead of Election Day, “We’ve got to have change,” Sears said. “So, until the rules change … we have to work under the new system that we have. We can’t keep saying ‘Well, I only vote on Election Day.’ It’s not working.”
Sears said that to accomplish the Youngkin administration’s goals during its final two years, three more Republicans are needed in the state Senate, which now has a 21-19 Democratic majority.
“If we don’t get the majority in the Senate, it’ll just be more of the same,” she said.
Earle-Sears is Virginia’s first Black female lieutenant governor. Born in Jamaica, she is a U.S. Marine veteran and was the first Black Republican to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, serving one term from 2002 to 2004.
Earle-Sears was the national chair of “Black Americans to Re-elect the President,” a group focused on helping Donald Trump get reelected in 2020.
Earle-Sears has described herself as “unapologetically pro-life” and a supporter of Second Amendment rights. During the 2021 campaign, Earle-Sears’ posters and Facebook page featured a portrait of her holding an assault-style rifle with the motto: "Battle tested conservative. Semper Fi."
Earle-Sears has been a proponent of school choice, including vouchers, which she says would give low-income families more opportunity.
At the combination celebration and fundraiser, Sears highlighted school choice as a Youngkin administration priority. “We want school choice, and we want it now!” Sears exclaimed to a cheering audience at the Old Hickory Golf Club.
School choice has long been the subject of fierce debate in Virginia. Advocates say school choice allows public education funds to follow students to a setting that best fits their needs whether that’s a private school, charter school or home-schooling. Opponents argue it diverts money from already-underfunded public schools.
Virginia law requires local school boards to approve charter schools, which so far has kept the number of charter schools operating across the state to just seven, according to the Virginia Department of Education website.
Republicans have tried for years to take the power away from local school boards but have been thwarted by Democrats in the state legislature.
As recently as this year, Sen. Mark D. Obenshain, R-26th, of Harrisonburg, introduced SJ 254, a constitutional amendment that would grant the Virginia Board of Education the power to establish charter schools within all Virginia school divisions. The bill was defeated by Democrats in committee.
Earle-Sears said parents should have the option to choose what kind of schooling is best for their children. “If we don’t win back the Senate, we can’t get (school choice),” she said.
Earle-Sears also decried schools’ move to add instructional programs other than academics, such as equity initiatives.
“We’ve got teachers who all they want to do is teach. … They love the profession. And all this social stuff has just driven them out of the job. … It’s too much,” she said.
Earle-Sears said equity is unfair because it means “equal outcomes.”
“I tell you what, how about when you do the work on your job, we give the money to your coworkers who didn’t do it? How about we do that? No, it doesn’t work. And yet that’s what they want for the rest of us. Makes no sense,” she said.
“And by the way, if you say that the reason a child can’t learn is because of their socioeconomic problems, well, hello? Slavery. You don’t get any worse than slavery as a socioeconomic problem. And yet the slaves wanted a good education because they knew that if they’d gotten that education, they could literally write their ticket to freedom. So, no excuses,” Sears added.
GOP candidates for school board chair, commonwealth’s attorney speak
Other speakers at the dinner included Carrie Rist, a Republican running for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board, and Matt Lowery, a Republican running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney.
Rist, a mother of five, an attorney and a military spouse, likened Prince William County students to children from “broken homes” who deserve affirmation and an unconditional apology from “leaders across the county.”
Rist told the crowd she would be the first leader to apologize to local students.
“I will be the leader to say to the children in our schools, ‘Kids, I’m sorry you had fear. I’m sorry your schools were shut down. I’m sorry you were isolated from friends and family. I’m sorry that you’re behind academically and socially. I’m sorry your National Merit Award was taken away from you. I’m sorry you did not feel safe in school. I’m sorry you’ve been exposed to sexually explicit materials, and I’m sorry you were used as a political pawn.”
While there have been no accusations that National Merit Awards were “taken away” from students, Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade publicly apologized in January that 28 students from Battlefield, Patriot, Colgan and Forest Park high schools had not received a timely notification that they received letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program.
In accordance with a new state law, the Prince William County School Board in early January adopted a policy requiring schools to review all instructional materials – including books, supplemental materials, artwork and digital assets – for items that meet the state’s definition of “sexually explicit materials” so that a list of such items can be made available for public review by next school year.
Rist quoted the Bible and proclaimed her belief that “God is lifting us up because God is never done with his creation, his schools and his kids.”
Rist concluded by telling the crowd she is running on a platform of transparency, empowerment and accountability.
Lowery, a father of two and an attorney who has worked extensively as both a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney, told the crowd he is running because Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) “has failed us.”
Lowery, whose campaign slogan is “For the people, not the criminals,” also charged that crime is not down under Ashworth’s leadership.
“Anybody live in Woodbridge? Anybody dodged a bullet?” Lowery asked of the crowd, which responded with sporadic laughter.
Calling for Republican victories at the state level, Lowery said: “Republican control of the General Assembly will mean passing laws … to return the criminal law to a pro-community rather than a pro-criminal posture.”
“People in the community want more government engagement. They want more policing. They want better public safety. In 2023, Republican candidates have a chance to turn things around,” Lowery said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
