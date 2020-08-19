When Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy was first elected eight years ago, he was the youngest person to win a seat on the city council in recent memory. His goal was to bring a younger person’s perspective to city leadership.
Lovejoy, now 38, is seeking re-election to a third term on Nov. 3, but his goal remains the same: to speak up for a generation of Manassas residents who are just starting out.
“We are a young city. The average age of a Manassas resident is 33 years old,” Lovejoy said in a recent interview. “I think it is important to have someone on the city council who is at the beginning or middle of their career rather than to have a council comprised entirely of those on the latter end.”
Lovejoy, a Republican, has been a consistent voice on the council for keeping real estate tax bills as low as possible for city residents. In recent years, that’s meant sometimes voting against the city budget and its corresponding real estate tax rate. Last May, with the city in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, Lovejoy said minimizing tax bills seemed more important than ever.
“I generally try not to vote for budgets that exceed inflation,” Lovejoy said. “…We haven’t had a flat tax bill in years. And you know, one in 10 people don’t have a job right now. I thought this could be a year where we made the hard decision to really pare down [spending].”
The current city budget, approved in a party-line vote by the council’s Democratic-majority, cut the city’s real estate tax rate by 2 cents, but average tax bills are projected to rise by about $14 a month due to higher residential assessments.
Lovejoy said his main concern regarding city spending is whether real estate taxes have made living in the City of Manassas unaffordable. He points out that more than half of the city’s residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
“If you’re a Manassas resident, you should take out your tax bills and compare them, year over year, and see if that’s sustainable,” he said. “It’s lower-income families who are suffering.”
Of his accomplishments in office so far, Lovejoy said he’s most proud of the 2,000 additional jobs employers such as Micron and Aurora Flight Sciences have added in the city over the past eight years.
Among the most pressing issues facing the city, he said, is helping the employers and residents weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession. The city has so far allocated about half of its $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, which it split between business grants and grants to residents for housing and utility costs. Lovejoy said he’d like the city to consider helping residents with childcare costs with the remaining money, if possible.
“I think we need people on the council who are experienced job creators and focused on economic development … but we need to make sure we’re not just focusing on businesses but also using CARES Act funding to figure out how to best support people,” Lovejoy said.
Lovejoy says he understands the challenges small businesses have amid pandemic restrictions. His own small business, Reliant Hiring Solutions, had to pivot from offering in-person to online job fairs back in March. Lovejoy also recently launched an entertainment venture, “Treasure Quest Adventures,” that aims to host five COVID-19 friendly, real-life treasure hunts, each with a $50,000 prize, around Northern Virginia.
Here’s where Lovejoy stands on some of the other issues facing the City of Manassas:
On school funding: Lovejoy says he’d like the city council and the school board to reinstate a long-term funding agreement for the school division but said the two boards must agree to set aside money solely for capital improvement projects, such as a new school to replace Jennie Dean Elementary.
“I’m not opposed to a funding agreement but there needs to be a lot of work done on both sides to craft it,” Lovejoy said.
On Grant Avenue: Lovejoy said he’s been against the $4 million streetscaping plan for Grant Avenue from the beginning and believes there’s still time to reverse course. The plan would reduce Grant Avenue from four lanes to two to underground utilities and make room for a wider pedestrian path and landscaping enhancements.
“It’s a $4 million at a time when we’re trying to build Dean [elementary] and more ball fields,” Lovejoy said.
