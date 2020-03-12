Loudoun County schools will be closed today and remain closed through Friday, March 20, as the school division takes time to reassess the “rapidly evolving situation with the coronavirus,” Superintendent Eric Williams said Thursday.
Prince William, Fauquier and Fairfax schools are open as usual today, Thursday, March 12, and there’s been no word yet of any schedule changes in any other Northern Virginia school divisions.
Williams noted that Loudoun County has experienced “at least one presumptive positive case of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the novel coronavirus 19.
In a letter posted to the school division website early Thursday morning, Williams apologized for the late notice and for giving parents minimal time to make adjustments.
Loudoun County schools had announced earlier this week plans to close for one day next week to plan for a possible extended school closing.
Williams changed tack and announced schools would be closed beginning today and would remain closed through next week “out of an abundance of caution,” his letter said.
The school division will re-evaluate the situation at the end of next week and will announce next steps, including whether to re-open schools on Monday, March 23, Williams’ letter said.
All school division activities are also canceled through Friday, March 20, the letter said.
The full text of Williams’ letter is printed below:
Dear LCPS Families and Staff:
I sincerely apologize for sending you a message regarding school closure with minimal time to make adjustments; however, given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Loudoun County Public Schools are closed today, Thursday, March 12th through Friday, March 20th.
All activities are also cancelled at this time. Administrative Offices will open at twelve today with regular office hours on other days during the school closure.
As you may know, the World Health Organization declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic yesterday, travel between the United States and Europe was recently suspended, and some events and large gatherings have been postponed or cancelled in our region, state, and nation.
Loudoun County has experienced at least one presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
While Loudoun County has not experienced the extent of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as some other areas within our nation or globally and has not had cases that meet the definition of community transmission, we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution. We plan to announce next steps by the end of next week.
The safety and well-being of Loudoun County Public Schools’ students, staff, and families is our highest priority; therefore, we need time as a school system to reassess this rapidly evolving situation by taking time to:
- continue our daily consultation with the Loudoun County Health Department to consider the latest information regarding presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Loudoun County as well as recommendations based on that information to determine whether to reopen schools on March 23;
- review recommendations from other experts, such as the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC;
- consider the community mitigation strategies for school systems recently set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as well as any related follow-up recommendations; and
- develop specific mitigation strategies to implement when schools reopen, as early as March 23.
While we are unaware of any presumptive positive cases of individuals connected to schools, schools will be thoroughly cleaned before they reopen.
Please continue to exercise proper hand washing with soap and other universal preventive actions such as covering your cough, sneezing into your elbow or tissue (throw away tissue), avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces at home.
We will provide you with multiple updates during the closure. Among numerous issues, we are considering different ways of supporting students who rely on our school meals program due to food insecurity. We are also developing guidance to principals and teachers regarding potential distance learning options and expectations in the event that the closure is extended.
Thank you for your support and understanding as we balance proactive measures of caution and timely communication.
Eric Williams, Ed.D.
Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.