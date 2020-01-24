The Prince William County School Board Wednesday unanimously elected Woodbridge Representative Loree Y. Williams to serve as the board’s vice chairwoman.
Williams is beginning her second full term on the school board. She was first elected to the board in a 2013 special election and ran unopposed in the November 2019 race. Williams serves as chair of the board for the Governor's School @ Innovation Park. She has also served on the Joint CIP Committee, which is comprised of members of both the Prince William County School Board and the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
“Williams is an advocate for early-childhood intervention programs and for enhancing the skills of under-performing students,” according to a school division press release.
Williams attended Prince William County schools and has two sons; one is a graduate of a Prince William high school while the other is a current student, the release said.
Williams has a long history of volunteer service to the county, as a youth volunteer during her teenage years and as an adult with many programs ranging from sports groups to the Boy Scouts. She is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., the release said.
Williams has been an active and involved parent at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, including service as a PTA president. She also served for three years on the Prince William County Public Schools Gifted Education Advisory Council, the release said.
Williams is a graduate of George Mason University with a bachelor’s degree in integrative studies with specialization in conflict resolution and peace studies.
Williams has more than a decade experience in corporate-level executive administration and is employed by a private corporation in Washington, D.C. as a corporate administrator.
