The Prince William County story is a microcosm of the American story in many ways, with great industrial achievements of early settlers on one hand and on the other, the unholy institution of slavery that made those achievements possible.
An important substory here is the triumph of some ex-slaves who never gave up on their dreams of freedom and against all odds persevered to thrive and become prosperous after emancipation. This look at the Tayloe, Ewell, Chinn and Barnes families will illustrate this Prince William history.
Early industry
First, a look at some of the early industrial enterprises in Prince William that were so important to the early American economy. Most folks have probably heard of Occoquan and Dumfries early history as economic and transportation hubs. Not as many may be aware of another important and related colonial industrial and farming operation in Prince William County -- the Tayloe plantation and the companion Neabsco Iron Works.
The Tayloe family, specifically three generations of John Tayloes, the first, second and third, had numerous plantations and business holdings in northeastern Virginia from 1710 to 1830.
One was the Tayloe plantation in Prince William that encompassed 5,000 acres. It featured an iron works located on Neabsco Creek near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Interstate 95, near where the Americans In Wartime Museum is now planned.
In addition to the Neabsco Iron Works, the family owned the Bristol Iron Works, near Rollins Fork in King George County, the Mount Airy plantation near Richmond, the Occoquan Ironworks, and an iron mine in Maryland to name a few. The family owned more than 20,000 acres in Virginia and was among the richest in the country for a time.
The activities at Neabsco included farming, leatherworking, milling, shipbuilding, shoemaking and wood and metal working, as well as contributing to the production of weaponry for the American Revolution.
Ships used to transport farm and industrial production were produced there. The businesses grew and expanded along with the family, with John Tayloe II buying the Occoquan Ironworks Company in 1756, eventually combining it with the Neabsco Iron Works.
John Tayloe III owned two Northern Virginia stagecoach lines and established hotels and ordinaries along his stage routes, thereby helping to establish accessible overland transportation to areas not served by a waterway.
The Bel Air plantation that was near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Cardinal Drive had ties to the Tayloe enterprises and is another example of early Prince William industry. Charles Ewell was a co-founder of the iron foundry at Occoquan and built the Bel Air mansion in 1740 on the foundation of a previous fort. George Washington, a cousin of Ewell’s, and Thomas Jefferson were regular guests at Bel Air.
The mansion is now a private home belonging to Maria and Corey Stewart, who served as chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors from 2006 to 2019.
Ewell also established a warehouse and successful mercantile business in Dumfries, which at one time rivaled New York as a shipping hub. Most of the production of Prince William County was sent to Scotland from Dumfries and traded for other goods. Plantations that combined tobacco and iron production made sense for transportation to Europe since the tobacco was light but shipped in large containers, and the iron products were heavy and used for ballast in the ships.
Prince William was key to the industrial success of the colonies, so much so that the Neabsco operations were specifically targeted by the British in the War Of 1812.
Tayloes, Ewells relied on slaves
Of course, it’s impossible to discuss early farming and industry in Virginia and specifically these economic enterprises in Prince William without discussing the enslaved men and women whose work made those endeavors possible.
John Tayloe I owned approximately 500 slaves, while his son John Tayloe II owned more than 700 by the 1820s. John Semple, who acquired the forge at Occoquan from Ewell and John Ballendine, had 26 male and 10 female slaves employed at his businesses when he died. Bel Air plantation had between 5 and 20 slave workers between 1740 and 1823. In 1755 there were roughly equal numbers of white males over 18 and enslaved people in Prince William County, according to “Historic Dumfries Virginia” and “Index To People Records Of Prince William County, Va.”
The Tayloe plantation slaves, as on most plantations, did much more than tend fields and keep house. Many were skilled and managerial workers. They served as shoemakers, blacksmiths, joiners, carpenters, masons, sailors, spinners, weavers, colliers, and millers, among other skilled occupations.
Under John Tayloe III’s management, as many as 250 slaves -- or one third of his enslaved population -- were skilled or semi-skilled and rarely performed fieldwork.
The master shipbuilder at Occoquan was a slave named Reuben. At the Tayloes’ Mount Airy plantation, in the period from 1808 to 1823, 70% of the slaves were skilled, according to “Three generations of planter-businessmen: The Tayloes, slave labor, and entrepreneurialism in Virginia, 1710-1830.”
Beyond slavery
The story of African Americans triumphing over slavery and oppression to thrive and be prosperous is demonstrated in Prince William by two families in particular: the Chinn family in the Lake Ridge area and the Barnes family in Independent Hill.
Eppa Barnes, who had once been enslaved on a farm in Independent Hill, returned to the area in 1875 and married Amanda Lambert. In 1899, they purchased the Copen Farm, part of the farm where he had been a slave. The couple were successful farmers, and over their lifetimes bought more than 300 acres surrounding the home and raised 12 children there.
Mary and Thomas Chinn were slaves on a farm near Occoquan, now part of Lake Ridge. After emancipation, they bought part of the farm they were slaves on, eventually acquiring more than 500 acres, building a general store and donating land for a church. These are but two examples of many former slaves who prospered in various areas of Prince William after emancipation despite the many hurdles and unequal conditions they faced.
Prince William’s early history is part of the larger story of a young country beginning to establish itself as independent and a force in the world while at the same time exploiting fellow human beings for financial advantage.
Reach Martin Jeter at sanmar02@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.