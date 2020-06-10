Last month we took a look at an important early road in Prince William County: Davis Ford Road. This month, we’ll look at another historic road and an area along it: Dumfries Road and the Brent Town Tract. Along the way we’ll see how taken together these were early American examples of the quest for religious freedom, of land speculation and of promoting westward expansion.
Dumfries Road took the path of the current Va. 619 from Haymarket to Independent Hill, where it then continued on the path of what is now Va. 234 to Dumfries. It connected the farms and timbering operations around Haymarket and Brentsville to the commerce and shipping center that was Dumfries.
As the population of the county expanded westward, the county seat traveled with it along the road.
Dumfries was established in 1749, and by the 1760s it was quite a town, with numerous taverns and ordinaries, schools, a theater and opera house, grist mills, a bakery, a granary, a shipyard, a racetrack and a ferry to Maryland. It was a major shipping hub that had few rivals on the East Coast.
At the other end of Dumfries Road, Haymarket was established in 1800 at the crossroads of Dumfries Road and the Carolina Road, and was important as the early site of a district court, a clerk’s office and a jail.
Most folks are aware of the orchestrated effort to settle the American West after the Civil War. A similar thing happened right here in Prince William County almost 200 years earlier with the Brent Town tract.
Developing Brent Town
The tract was granted to George Brent, Richard Foote, Robert Bristow and Nicholas Hayward by English King James II in 1686. The entire tract was in Stafford County at that time since Prince William County had not yet been formed. It was part of a plan by England to encourage the westward population of the British colonies and as a speculative undertaking by the grantees.
If a town could be established, the land would obviously be more attractive to leasers and buyers and thus more valuable. Brent Town itself was planned for the western end of the 30,000-acre Brent Town tract. The exact location of the planned town isn’t known, but a blockhouse, or fort-like structure, was reportedly built in 1688 in what was to be Brent Town along the Iroquois Indian trail (also known as the Carolina Road) that went from the upper Potomac River to the falls of the Rappahannock. The fort was to serve as a defense against Indians roaming the trail. The Iroquois later moved their trail further west.
The town was patterned after the English medieval system where each resident would have a 1-acre lot in town and a 100-acre farm outside of town. This was also for the settlers’ protection from Indian attack; the settlers would live in town where they could protect each other.
Brent Town was initially promoted as a haven for displaced Huguenots (Huguenots were French Protestants who broke away from the Catholic church and were persecuted in France for it).
They were offered a form of asylum in England, but as the politics there changed and they didn’t feel welcome anymore, many of them emigrated to southeastern America. George Brent and the others wanted to take advantage of this situation to sell and lease their lands. That strategy ultimately didn’t result in many takers for various reasons.
Later, when the Protestants in Europe made a resurgence, Brent Town was marketed to Catholic refugees, which also didn’t result in many takers. The idea of Brent Town was finally abandoned, and the 30,000 acres were divided among the grantees’ heirs in the early 1700s.
The Brent Town Tract contains some of the oldest homes still standing in Prince William. Hazelwood, built by Richard Foote; Park Gate, built by Col. Thomas Lee, eldest son of Declaration of Independence signer Richard Henry Lee; and Pilgrim’s Rest, built by Henry Hooe and Jane Fitzhugh; were all built in the 1700s.
Effingham was built in 1765 by Col. William Alexander, after whose family the city of Alexandria is named. He and his wife raised 16 children there, including one set of twins.
From Brent Town to Brentsville
Prince William County was split from Stafford County in 1731, and most of the Brent Town Tract ended up in Prince William. Even though the Brent Town concept wasn’t successful, the town of Brentsville was planned more than 100 years later.
It was established in the early 1820s on Bristow family land on the northern portion of the original tract. By then, Dumfries Road was a well-traveled route in both directions, and it served as Brentsville’s central avenue. Seventy lots were laid out on 56 acres, including a 3-acre town square and a 3-acre tavern square.
A courthouse and jail were established in this now central part of the county. It was the county seat from 1820 to January 1, 1894, with the courthouse and jail being constructed in 1822. By 1835, Brentsville had two taverns, a church, three stores and 19 homes. The oldest existing home -- the “white house” -- was built in 1822. St. James Episcopal Church was built in 1847.
County seat moves west
The first county courthouse was in north Woodbridge along the Occoquan. It moved to Dumfries in 1759 after Fairfax County was broken out of Prince William. It then went to Brentsville in 1820, and to Manassas in 1894.
The decision to move the courthouse from Dumfries to Brentsville was made by the General Assembly after 35 years of petitioning by residents. Dumfries had declined after its harbor silted in, and the population center moved west.
But just as conditions changed for Dumfries, they also changed for Brentsville. Most of the platted streets were never constructed, and the town suffered heavy damage during the Civil War.
The Orange and Alexandria railroad was constructed through Manassas junction, making Manassas a transportation hub. Following that, the county seat was moved to Manassas, and Brentsville rapidly declined. Fortunately, the courthouse, jail, school and Union Church remain in Brentsville Historical Area Park to remind us of one of the most historically important towns in Prince William.
It’s clear that roads like Dumfries Road and Davis Ford Road were key to early Prince William County’s growth. They facilitated trade, commerce and government and linked residents together. They also now provide a window into the past and remind us that the past is indeed prologue.
Martin Jeter is a resident of the mid-county area who has lived in Prince William since 1983. He is the president of the Mid County Civic Association (midcopw.net) and can be reached at sanmar02@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.