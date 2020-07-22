Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said he and the town council are celebrating the news that the long-awaited widening of U.S. 1 through the town received full funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, a regional transportation authority that funds road projects in Northern Virginia.
“We got the project to the finish line,” an upbeat Wood said in a recent interview. “This project started in 1999, when I was still a Marine in California.”
Wood, who was elected Dumfries’ mayor in 2018, left the Marine Corps in 2009 and has been on the town council since 2012. The whole time, the council has discussed funding for the project.
Dumfries has been waiting for years to widen the 2.1-mile stretch of U.S. 1 that runs through the town. The highway has been widened in recent years both north and south of the Dumfries town limits but remains only two lanes in each direction through Dumfries.
And it does so in awkwardly. The northbound and southbound lanes are split, making the highway only one-way through most of the town. The alignment paralyzes traffic through Dumfries when U.S. 1 backs up, usually from Interstate 95 overflow, and makes several businesses accessible to only traffic headed one way or the other.
The proposed widening would fix that challenge by widening the eastern-most lanes of U.S. 1 from four lanes to six lanes, with three lanes traveling in each direction. The change would allow Dumfries’ existing Main Street to be separated from U.S. 1 through traffic.
The widening received its first infusion of money – about $44 million – from the NVTA two years ago. The design phase is already underway. The rest of the initial money has been set aside for purchasing right-of-way, Wood said.
This year, the widening was one of the most highly rated projects on the NVTA’s project list, meaning it was near the top in terms of traffic congestion relief relative to price. Wood said the project was ranked No. 5 in that regard and thus won $78 million of the $539 million in funding the NVTA doled out during it’s July 9 meeting.
The NVTA funding comes from the slightly higher sales tax, grantors’ tax and transient occupancy tax rates paid in its member communities, which include Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties as well as the cities and towns of Alexandria, Dumfries, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.
It will take the town about 24 to 36 months to complete the design and property acquisition, Wood said, and another two to three years to construct, meaning it's not likely to be finished until 2026.
Planners will work with property owners along the eastern most stretch of the road, including Harold and Cathy’s restaurant, which is threatened by the current design. Wood said it’s hoped the restaurant’s location can ultimately be saved.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
