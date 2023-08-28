Photo_Business_Beer garden partners.jpg

Justus Frank, left, and Jeremy Barber, right, owners of "The Garden" and "Live Oak" in Del Ray area of Alexandria, are opening the Mill Street Draft Garden in Occoquan. 

 courtesy
Photo_Business_Occoquan beer garden_sign.jpg

The Mill Street Draft Garden is slated to open Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Occoquan.
Photo_Business_Occoquan beer garden_overview.jpg

A view of the Mill Street Draft House a few days before its opening day, which is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 30. 
Photo_Business_Occoquan beer garden_visitors center building.jpg

Through a public-private partnership arranged with the Occoquan Town Council, the Mill Street Draft Garden will use the former visitors’ center for an indoor service bar. The building’s restrooms will be open for public use. 
