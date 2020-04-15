When word got out about a critical shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, Prince William County residents got busy making cloth and plastic masks – hundreds of them.
Who are the local mask-makers? They are teens and a high school tech-ed teacher who had access to 3D printers and found templates for masks and face shields online. They are also moms, grandmothers and dads who confess to feeling anxious about needing to do something —anything— about the a-once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis unfolding across the country.
The largest group -- about 200 -- were organized by members of Indivisible NOVA West, a group of mostly women who came together in the wake of the 2016 presidential election with the goal of mobilizing voters to support Democratic candidates in local, state and federal elections. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the group’s focus expanded. Instead of just turning out the votes, they’re churning out the masks.
As of Monday night, volunteers had cut, ironed and stitched more than 2,000 masks, which had been donated to 29 local health care facilities and “countless” individual health care workers, according to organizer Marilyn Karp, of Haymarket.
Karp, who is perhaps best known for by her nickname, “Grandma Resistance,” and for streaking her gray tresses with shocks of blue, purple and pink, got the effort started about three weeks ago with a Facebook page dubbed, “Marilyn’s Medical Masks for Healthcare Providers.”
The effort is not political, however, organizers stress. Karp uses the page to raise money and keep the group informed of their progress.
As of Saturday, April 11, they’d raised more than $3,000 for materials and added to an already long list of recipients, which included Birmingham Green nursing home, INOVA Gainesville, Fairfax Hospital, the Virginia Cancer Center, Burke Rehab, Brookside nursing home and local hospice nurses.
Now, they’re making masks for local military personnel. According to guidance from Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, military members and their families should wear masks outside their homes and on the job when they cannot maintain social distancing.
But the military did not provide any masks. So, Karp and her crew are scrounging for fabric in military-approved camouflage prints as well as solid navy, tan and olive green.
They expect to keep fighting the spread of COVID-19 one mask at a time throughout the summer and maybe into the fall.
“We will not give up. We keep adding more sewers, cutters, etc. We are in dire need of elastic. Nobody has any,” Karp said Monday. “We will find a way. We’re smart, we’re motivated and we’re pissed beyond words. While it may not seem so, America is still the greatest country in the world because of people like us.”
Assembly-line strategy
Karp, however, is quick to admit she doesn’t know how to sew. Instead, she’s the head fundraiser and supply-purchaser for the group.
Fellow organizer Mindy Diepenbrock, of Bristow, also does not sew, but she and her husband, Tom, contribute by washing, ironing and cutting fabric to make mask kits, which they place in plastic bins in their driveway.
The seamstresses they’ve recruited – mostly neighbors and friends – pick up the kits and bring back the masks once they are finished. Volunteer drivers ferry the finished masks to the health care facilities. The operation is like a “contact-free” assembly line, Diepenbrock said.
Biah Kachele, also of Bristow, is one of the group’s sewers. She’s a government contractor working from home while trying to keep an eye on two teenagers. During spring break last week, the family had planned to go to Key West. Instead, Kachele was hunched over her sewing machine for hours each night.
“I think I’m close to 200” masks, Kachele said, explaining that it takes her about 10 minutes to finish each one.
“I see the news, and I know there’s a huge need for [masks], and I’m trying to do my little part to help,” she said last week. “Hopefully, it will help.”
Diepenbrock also juggles a full-time job – she’s a pediatric occupational therapist – and has two high-school-age daughters. She squeezes the washing and ironing in between telehealth appointments with her young clients.
“I have a lot of family members who are doctors, and I was really getting anxious and I wanted to do something,” Diepenbrock said. “Their ICUs are getting full, and people are dying. I worry for them.”
Diepenbrock said she and others were initially skeptical the homemade masks could do much good because they are so much less effective than the N-95 surgical masks that are ideal for health care settings. But then they heard from friends and relatives in the medical field that fabric masks are needed to protect the N-95 masks.
Then they found a pattern for the masks the Deaconess Health System in Indiana shared online and were inspired by the “Million Mask Challenge” website, which connects mask-makers around the county with local health care facilities requesting them.
“The need is growing by the day. We’ll never be able to fulfill it,” Diepenbrock said. “Their ask as of three days ago was like 40,000.”
Laura Cowell, who lives in nearby Bridlewood, is keeping track of the requests the group receives from local health care facilities. Birmingham Green wanted 500 and then another 1,000. Mary Washington Hospital has also requested hundreds of masks, Cowell said.
“My thing is, in a moment of crisis, it gives me joy to do something, and not just sit back and worry about what’s happening around us,” Cowell said. “Just knowing there’s an RN out there putting her life on the line. … That alone is enough to think: We have to do something. We can’t sit back. I’ve always felt like doing something give us hope.”
More than one way to make a mask
It was the same desire to help that inspired Woodbridge High School tech ed teacher Carlos Castro to begin “printing” masks. When school closed for the year in mid-March, Castro knew he had several spools of plastic filament in his engineering classroom that would likely be too old for his students to use next fall.
Castro found designs for 3D printed masks online and asked his principal if he could bring home the school’s 3D printers and remaining plastic filament. As of last week, Castro said he had the machines running about 10 hours a day to churn out plastic masks, face shields and plastic neck bands. The neck bands hold the masks’ elastic straps, making them more comfortable to wear.
So far, Castro said he’s outfitted some first responders as well as school division employees who have been handing out free breakfasts and lunches outside 19 local schools.
Castro said he has raised more than $4,600 through his GoFundMe page to buy more materials. He uses the money to buy plastic filament as well as high-grade air-conditioner filters, which he cuts in pieces to cover the respiratory openings in the masks. His goal is to make and assemble about 100 masks every four days, he said.
“I’m going to make them until we no longer need them,” he said. “… I don’t want to hear any more stories about the people in our Emergency Rooms not having enough equipment. Until that stops, I will keep making them and giving them out to whoever wants them.”
From fidget-spinners to face masks
A few years ago, Colgan High School sophomores Max Lawson and Ethan Carr, both 16, used their 3D printers to make and sell fidget-spinners. Now they’re using those same 3D printers to make face-mask shields for local health care providers.
The two are enrolled in Colgan’s Project Lead the Way high school engineering program, which offers a sequence of courses to prepare students for college-level engineering courses.
The idea to print the shields was suggested to the boys by Prince William School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef, M.D., said Chris Lawson, Max Lawson’s dad.
Max and Ethan enlisted the help of fellow printers and classmates Solomon Ralston and Aiden Patterson to help boost production.
Using open source designs available on the internet, the boys printed simple but sturdy plastic frames. With help of their parents, they acquired “field expedient” parts, including plastic binder sheets, glue, clips and elastic, which they then used to assemble the shields, Chris Lawson said.
Over the next several days, the boys printed and delivered 42 protective shields and more than 20 N95 face mask extenders, including 28 that were delivered to Sentara’s Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, Chris Lawson said.
The boys have received more than $900 in donations to pay for printer filament and other supplies. They are also receiving requests for face shields from friends and neighbors who work in nursing homes, the airline industry and medical facilities around the country and are filling orders as quickly as they can, he said.
Max, an aspiring engineer, also posted a video on YouTube advising other like-minded students how to print and build the face shields so that they can make them in their own communities.
