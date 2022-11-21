UPDATED: U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton fended off a challenge Tuesday from Republican Hung Cao i…
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is used to winning squeaker elections. In 2018, she won the 7th Dist…
Despite some major changes – including the addition of several new voting precincts and a lawsuit that resulted in last-minute staffing changes at polling places – the recent midterm election went smoothly in Prince William County and turnout topped 51%, according to Eric Olsen, the county’s director of elections.
Less than a week before the election, a judge ordered the Prince William County elections office to appoint new Republican chiefs and assistant chiefs at about 30 polling places on Election Day after the Republican Party of Virginia and local GOP committee filed a lawsuit charging the county had not done enough to ensure partisan parity among head election officers.
In addition, the county was dealing with new poll book equipment, same-day voter registration and multiple Freedom of Information Act requests from local election skeptics, Olsen said.
Still, Olsen said he “felt good” about how things went on Election Day.
“We had some precincts that had some problems here and there,” Olsen said. “In general, we probably saw a few more mistakes than usual, which is not surprising given that a fair number of our officers were working their first election or second election regardless of which party or non-party they were working for.”
But overall, Olsen said he was satisfied. “I think things went pretty well on Election Day, given all the changes that we were dealing with,” he said.
“We just had to recruit a lot of new officers to make sure we had enough people. And by and large, they did great,” Olsen said.
For Olsen and his staff, continuous improvement is a top priority, he said.
“We take the feedback we get and we incorporate that into our process for the next time,” he said. “We keep trying to improve and adapt to the changes in the laws and the environment and the equipment that we have to use, which is all constantly in motion.”
Local turnout: About 51.4%
More than half of Prince William County’s active registered voters showed up to vote in the midterm contest. Of the county’s 296,065 active voters, 152,285 cast ballots either on or before Election Day, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Prince William’s 51.4% turnout among active voters came in just below the statewide turnout of active voters, which was about 53%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
The turnout was relatively strong for a midterm election in which no Senate candidates were on the ballot. The last time that happened was in 2010, when turnout was 44%, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
But this year’s turnout was significantly lower than in 2018, where turnout reached a record 59%.
Voters’ enthusiasm varied across the state, however.
Voters in Virginia’s 1st District had the highest turnout in the state at 57.94%, according to VPAP. It’s not clear why the district had such a strong showing given that the congressional race was not close. U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R) easily won re-election over his Democratic challenger, Herb Jones, garnering 56.01% of the vote.
Prince William County had been part of the 1st District prior to the 2021 redistricting; the county is now split between the 10th and the 7th Districts.
Turnout was lowest in Virginia’s 3rd District, located in the Norfolk area, where U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D) won re-election with more than 62% of the vote.
Virginia’s 10th District, which covers the northwest half of Prince William County, had the second-highest turnout in the state with 53.4%. U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) won re-election in the 10th District with 53.15% of the vote. Her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, garnered 46.65% of the vote.
Turnout was a bit lower in the 7th District, where 49.64% of voters participated in the contest between U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and her Republican challenger, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega (Coles). Spanberger won 52.21% of the vote compared to Vega’s 47.56%.
And despite the fact that the City of Manassas had both city council and school board races on the ballot, its turnout was lower than that of Prince William County at 44%, according to City of Manassas General Registrar Susan Reed.
Same-day registration
One factor that no doubt contributed to the relatively high turnout was same-day registration, which Virginia allowed for the first time this year. Across the state, at least 23,124 voters completed applications for same-day voter registration during early voting or on Election Day, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Just over 1,300 people took advantage of same-day registration in Prince William County, including 271 during early voting and 1,031 on Election Day, according to Olsen.
Voters who registered to vote at the same time they cast their ballot voted on a provisional ballot.
There were 2,086 provisional ballots cast on Election Day in Prince William County, so same-day registrants accounted for approximately half of those provisional ballots, Olsen said.
A provisional ballot is one that doesn’t go through the voting machine immediately but is instead counted later after it is deemed valid and accepted by the county Electoral Board. The board checks the eligibility of the voter and ensures that they did not also cast an absentee ballot, Olsen explained.
“The Board goes through and they review each case and based on staff research that is provided to them, they make a decision as to whether to accept or reject that ballot,” Olsen said. “They usually accept, but occasionally they might reject one because maybe we already received an absentee ballot from somebody.”
First and last general election
Olsen, 46, was hired as the county’s general registrar in late 2021 and will likely oversee just one general election.
Olsen said last month he planned to resign after Election Day due to “debilitating stress” that he worried could exacerbate his recently diagnosed heart condition. Olsen has not yet announced his last day but was still “figuring out the date at this point,” he told the Prince William Times last week.
Olsen announced his plans to resign during a heated Oct. 8 meeting of the county’s electoral board, during which tempers flared over whether there would be an equal partisan split of chief and assistant chief election officers assigned to each of the county’s 103 voting precincts. The dispute was at the crux of the lawsuit the Republican Party filed against the Olsen and the county’s Office of Elections shortly before Election Day.
Regarding his time as elections chief, Olsen said he will miss working with his dedicated staff most of all.
“I hope that I helped push things in a positive direction and that the staff continues with that. … And I hope that the [political] parties let them do their jobs,” Olsen said.
Olsen said that even some of his harshest critics over the past year have sent him kind notes, complimenting him on the job he’s done, expressing their appreciation and saying they were “sad to see him go,” Olsen said.
"I was shocked and surprised by some of those,” he said, adding: “It seems like the good work we do is getting through to some people, but we clearly still have a ways to go locally and across the country to get where we need to be.”
“It’s important that we do. Because if we don’t, then it falls apart,” he added. “A democracy is maintenance. It’s constant maintenance to make it continue to work.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Jill Palermo and Cher Muzyk at news@fauquier.com
