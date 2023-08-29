A youth soccer coach was knocked to the ground and beaten in the head with a metal water bottle by a parent during a boys’ soccer scrimmage over the weekend at George Hellwig Park in Manassas. The parent charged in the incident, Blerand Hoxha, has a violent criminal history, according to court records.
The coach, Vince Villanueva, 46, suffered serious head and face injuries as a result of the attack, according to Prince William County police.
Villanueva is employed as an information technology professional at Prince William County Public Schools and coaches girls soccer at Potomac High School. He told NBC4 he was filling in for a friend at a boys’ soccer team scrimmage when he was attacked.
“I saw one of the players kind of off with his dad, and he looked upset, and I said, ‘Are you ready to go back in?’ The Dad said, ‘No, he’s not OK. Can I talk to you?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’” Villanueva told NBC4.
Villanueva said he then looked toward the soccer field and before he knew what was happening, he was on the ground, dazed and being hit on the head with a metal water bottle, he told NBC4.
After parents and attendees at the scrimmage called police, officers located and apprehended Hoxha, 45, of Manassas, who had fled the area, according to Prince William County police.
Hoxha was charged with felony malicious wounding in connection with the beating and was being held without bond Tuesday, according to court records.
Villanueva was treated at the scene for his injuries and also sought care at the hospital. A CT scan revealed a fractured left orbital wall, Villanueva told NBC4.
Villanueva told NBC4 that the incident has him considering whether he wants to keep coaching.
“Seeing the escalation of violence toward coaches and game officials and stuff like that within these sports,” he said, “I’m still processing thinking about, is this something that I want to continue doing?"
Villaneuva was not able to be reached by the Prince William Times for comment Tuesday.
Northern Virginia Soccer Club: Parent suspended
The Northern Virginia Soccer Club sent an email to league members on Tuesday, Aug. 29 referring to Villanueva as an “NVSC travel coach” and acknowledged that the attack was committed by a “player’s parent.”
“The attack was a blindside, no warning attack, which left the coach with serious injuries,” the NVSC email said. “The good news is that the NVSC coach is recovering at home at this time and will be back on the pitch as his recovery allows.”
NVSC said in the email that the league is working with legal representation and has already “taken steps to indefinitely suspend” the parent involved from all future NVSC activities, practices, matches, and tournaments, home or away.
“NVSC is also taking steps to assess the situation as a whole to determine what steps that the club might be able to do to prevent further such incidents,” the email said. “This is the first time in our club’s history that anything of this egregious nature has occurred and hope it will be the last.”
NVSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hoxha convicted in past shootings, beating
Hoxha pleaded guilty in 2014 to charges in connection with a double shooting at a Manassas Park gas station and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six suspended, according to Prince William County court records.
On Dec. 22, 2012, Hoxha told police that after exchanging words with the driver of a vehicle while waiting to pump gas at the Sheetz gas station on Centreville Road, he pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot four rounds into the vehicle, hitting both the driver and a passenger, according to court records.
Hoxha told police he thought he saw the driver of the other vehicle reaching for something but admitted he never actually saw a gun, the criminal complaint said.
In connection with that double shooting, Hoxha pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts of felony malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a felony and received a mandatory sentence of three years in prison, according to court records.
On Jan. 15, 2014, while an inmate at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, another inmate alleged that Hoxha came into his cell and asked him why he was bouncing a small ball on his cell wall, according to court records. The inmate, who was lying on his cot, said he would stop playing with the ball and that he didn’t want a quarrel, a court transcript said.
The inmate said Hoxha punched his roommate in the face and then kicked him and told him that if he wanted to speak he must stand up, according to a court transcript.
The inmate said he stood up and tried to walk to the cell door when Hoxha punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor, and that Hoxha punched him in the head repeatedly until he lost consciousness, according to court records.
As a result of that beating, Hoxha pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony unlawful wounding and was sentenced to five years in prison with four years and one month suspended, according to court records.
It is not clear when Hoxha was released from prison.
Hoxha is currently being detained without bond ahead of a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Nov. 6.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.