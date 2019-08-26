Prince William County, Virginia...Thank you! That is the message from the staff of the Prince William County Police Department's Animal Control Bureau and partners in the 5th annual, nationwide "Clear the Shelters Day" event.
Fifty-five animals – 38 cats, 17 dogs – were adopted on Saturday, Aug. 17, during the annual Clear the Shelters event, according to the Prince William County police.
The Prince William Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals covered the adoption fees for animals adopted at the event.
The Prince William County Animal Shelter, which is run by the police department’s Animal Control Bureau, covered the spay/neuter fees.
The PWSPCA-sponsored P.A.W. Express was set up in the shelter's parking lot and adopted out 10 cats that were on board, a police department news release said.
With the support of NBC4, NBC-owned television stations, and Telemundo, hundreds of shelters in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia teamed up to take part in a national push to find homes for pets in need.
Other sponsors of the event included Hill's Science Diet and Cat's Pride Cat Litter.
