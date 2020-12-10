The Prince William County government and local nonprofits have spent millions in CARES Act funds to keep area residents impacted by the pandemic from being evicted from their homes this year. Now, some local nonprofits are warning of a potentially painful start to 2021 as the CARES Act deadline approaches and money for local housing assistance runs out.
“Unless the CARES money gets extended, the funds simply aren't there to help,” said Steve Liga, executive director of Action in Community Through Service, or ACTS. “That is going to be a disaster when that happens.”
The county was awarded $82 million in state-allocated federal CARES Act funds earlier this year. About $4 million went to the county’s housing assistance program to provide rent, mortgage or utility assistance to people impacted by the pandemic. Another $3 million went to area nonprofits that already had the infrastructure in place to quickly get emergency aid to county residents.
Several of those nonprofit directors said the need for housing aid in the county was so great that they exhausted their funds within weeks. Now, with the county’s CARES Act funds set to expire on Dec. 30, some say there could be a “wave” of evictions in the county in early 2021.
“I've never seen this before in the time that we've been in this county. I don't think that we have the funds to help everybody. I just don't,” said Madlin Edmonds, chief executive officer of New Creatures-in-Christ Ministries. “One person is $10,000. Another is $8,000, another $7,000. And what is that? Maybe there’s five or six people that we can help. That does not even touch the tip of what's needed here.”
The pandemic caused an unemployment crisis across the country, especially for those working in low-wage and service industry jobs. The unemployment rate in the Prince William-area jumped to 9% in June and is now about 5% statewide. The measure does not take into account underemployment, however.
Liga said that rising unemployment and underemployment means that even when residents receive help with their unpaid bills, it only gets them back to square one -- out of work.
“It's not as if they're going to be able to go right out and get a job, and those jobs that were lost may not be coming back for a long time,” Liga said.
Evictions ongoing
The most troubling issue identified by several nonprofit directors are the hundreds of county residents who are thousands of dollars behind on rent and are currently going through the evictions process in county courts. Many are on the cusp of eviction but have not yet been put out of their homes because of national and state moratoriums put in place at the start of the pandemic.
Those eviction moratoriums are set to loosen in January, and with local CARES Act money running out, many county residents could be put out of their homes.
“They may not be evicted, but they may be behind five months in rent,” Liga said. “Legally, they haven't been put out yet. But that process is right there and as soon as they're able to be, they will be put out. And we're really concerned about that. There could be a huge wave of people coming really soon that are going to be evicted and the assistance is not there.”
And even with those eviction moratoriums in place, evictions are still happening, albeit at a much slower pace than usual.
Prince William County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Terry Fearnley said that between July 1 and mid-October, the sheriff’s department had carried out 217 evictions in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.
During the same time period in 2019, Fearnley said the department executed more than 700 evictions.
Fearnley said the sheriff’s department has been working in direct connection with the county government to help connect renters facing eviction with assistance programs. Without that, he said, evictions may have been much higher.
“That’s what we think is keeping these numbers so low,” Fearnley said. “When we go out to serve [eviction notices], we talk to the individual and find out what their issue is and find out what’s going on and then we hold off on the eviction for a week to allow them to get in touch with the county. We don’t want to put anybody out of their homes if we can help it.”
Prince William County Housing Director Bill Lake said those evictions are still taking place because landlords are finding other means of evicting people and families from their homes to get around the federal and state eviction restrictions. That means renters are still being evicted for lease violations not related to the non-payment of rent.
“That's what owners have become very smart about. They can't evict them because of not paying rent. So, they will find something else within the lease that the family has violated, and that's the reason why they're terminating the lease and asking for the amount that they owe also,” Lake said.
Some housing aid to continue in 2021
A silver lining is that Prince William County’s own housing assistance program will continue into 2021 by using CARES Act funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has a lengthier deadline. But the county’s housing program requires more documentation, and it can take weeks to process a single application. For people experiencing a housing crisis, that is often too long to wait.
By contrast, nonprofits can get money out the door to people within days, or even hours. Nonprofits are also able to provide money to undocumented families, which the county is barred from doing as a stipulation of the CARES Act. Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have among the largest undocumented populations in the commonwealth, with an estimated 35,000 undocumented residents living in the area.
Because of those limitations, the county sent funds to local nonprofits through the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a nonprofit association of traditional and non-traditional human services providers, including faith-based and other community organizations. From there, the Alliance distributed the money to the dozens of nonprofits in their network.
Chelsi Conway, executive director of The Human Services Alliance, said their program “serves people who may not necessarily be eligible for the county program.”
“We kind of get the people who are in the gap in terms of what disaster relief efforts have been made available to them,” Conway said.
Since August, The Human Services Alliance has spent $2.5 million of the $3 million in CARES Act funds they were granted. Conway said the rest of the money will be spent in the next few weeks ahead of the CARES Act deadline. She said the alliance has been able to spend so quickly is because “the need is so great.”
“This virus and the shutdown have just impacted so many people in so many different ways,” Conway said.
The article states. "The county was awarded $82 million in state-allocated federal CARES Act funds earlier this year. About $4 million went to the county’s housing assistance program to provide rent, mortgage or utility assistance to people impacted by the pandemic. Another $3 million went to area nonprofits that already had the infrastructure in place to quickly get emergency aid to county residents." What about the remaining $75,000,000? The article further states there are 35,000 "undocumented" residents in the county. That's a lowball estimate. I wonder how many American citizens in PWC have been denied aid because the "undocumented" have received aid.
