Local mosque donates 800 prayer rugs, Qurans for about 1,000 Aghan refugees at Quantico

A Manassas-area Mosque is planning to deliver 800 new prayer rugs and Qurans Wednesday to nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees being housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The Muslim Association of Virginia and Dar Alnoor mosque sent out an urgent request Monday for those items on social media. Within a day, community members donated all the items needed, according to Muslim Association of Virginia Board Chairman Jake Zargarpur.
“The way the community has come together is unbelievable. It’s been a little bit overwhelming,” Zargarpur said in an interview Tuesday evening.
The mosque began collecting a variety of donations to assist thousands of incoming Afghan refugees at both Quantico and the Dulles Expo Center over the weekend of Aug. 20.
About 1,000 refugees are currently being housed at Quantico. The Dulles Expo Center is being used as a temporary housing facility where refugees are held for four to 12 hours before they head to other U.S. military bases for more permanent housing.
At Quantico, refugees are being housed in “a mixture of rooms for individuals and families, as well as other lodging options,” according to Quantico spokesman Capt. Michael Curtis. The base’s “first priority is to provide shelter and security while we continue to build additional infrastructure ... such as religious areas or recreation areas,” Curtis said in an Aug. 27 email.
Dar Alnoor was able to donate some “immediate needs” to the Dulles Expo Center last weekend, like backpacks and clothes. But Zargarpur said the U.S. State Department has since halted volunteers from bringing in more donations and is now relying on their own contractors to provide refugees with supplies.
The U.S. began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan earlier this month, and have evacuated more than 100,000 Afghan refugees, many of whom worked with the U.S. government and military during the 20-year war. The last plane left Kabul on Aug. 30.
Tens of thousands of Afghans are expected to resettle throughout Virginia in the coming months.
“We haven't had a crisis at this level in our town, in our state in my lifetime,” Zargarpur said. “I think the Marines at Quantico are doing the best they can and they're willing to cooperate with the community at large. They’re doing an awesome job.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
