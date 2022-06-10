A “March For Our Lives” event calling for an end to gun violence is planned for this Saturday, June 11, in Gainesville. It’s one of six marches planned across Virginia and one of more than 450 happening across the country this weekend to coincide with the second national “March for our Lives” event, also set for Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The Washington event will kick off at noon at the Washington Monument. The Gainesville event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Atlas Walk in Virginia Gateway shopping center in front of Rockwood Restaurant on Iron Bar Lane.
Local organizers say their message is simple: “No longer will we be held hostage by our lawmakers, and no longer will we tolerate feeling unsafe in our communities,” according to an event Facebook post.
Attendees want to gather publicly to demand lawmakers act now to save lives here in Prince William and across the country, according to organizer Marilyn Karp, of Haymarket.
Karp said anyone who wants to create safe communities by ending gun violence is welcome to to attend regardless of political affiliation. Homemade signs are welcome.
March For Our Lives is a youth-led movement to end the epidemic of gun violence. The group formed in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during which a 19-year-old opened fire on students and teachers, killing 17 and injuring 17 more with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.
The first March For Our Lives, held on March 24, 2018, drew an estimated 800,000 people to D.C. and was accompanied by more than 800 affiliated events across the country, according to news reports at the time.
March For Our Lives renewed its demand for “a nation free of gun violence” and planned the June 11 demonstrations after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, during which an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers.
National organizers say the march on Washington this weekend is intended to bring attention to the gun tragedies and demand that state and federal officials take “bold action to end the gun violence epidemic.”
March for Our Lives policy agenda calls to create a national licensing and registry system that promotes responsible gun ownership and to enact a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other weapons of war. The group also wants lawmakers to pass policies to disarm gun owners who pose a harm risk, also known as "red flag laws" and to institute a national gun buy-back program to reduce the estimated 265 to 393 million firearms in circulation by at least 30%, according to the group’s website.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 251 mass shootings, defined as having four or more people shot or killed, across the United States since Jan. 1.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.