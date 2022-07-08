The number of visits to Prince William County hospital emergency departments for treatment of firearm injuries rose about 70% from 2017 to 2021, mirroring statewide trends. Hospital emergency visits for firearms injuries were up 68% across Virginia during the same time period, according to new data recently released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH released a new dashboard on June 30 that shows hospital emergency department visits due to firearm injuries by year, age group, sex and race/ethnicity from 2016 to May 2022. The data is further broken down by health district.
Prince William County’s three hospitals have had a total of 347 emergency department visits due to firearm injuries since 2016. Local hospitals saw 67 visits for firearms injuries in 2016 and then saw the annual number drop to 41 in 2017, a decline of 39%. The numbers remained stable – between 40 and 45 visits each year – from 2017 to 2019. But hospital emergency department visits for firearm injuries rose to 62 in 2020 and then to 70 in 2021, annual increases of 55% and 13%, respectively.
Prince William County also had one of the highest rates of firearm injuries in Northern Virginia since 2016, with 3.4 emergency department visits for firearm injuries per 10,000 visits. Comparatively, Fairfax County had a rate of 2, while Loudoun County’s was 1.5. Across the state, the Richmond Health District had the highest rate of firearm injuries per 10,000 emergency department visits with 16.5.
In nearby Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, the rate of firearm injury-related emergency department visits was slightly higher than Prince William County’s at 4. Still, emergency department visits for firearms injuries in the RRHD actually fell by about 15% from 2016 to 2021, bucking the statewide trend.
The counties that make up the district, which include Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange, saw a total of 27 emergency department visits for firearms injuries in 2016. The number rose to 35 in 2019, a 40% increase from the previous year’s total of 25. The number of emergency department visits for firearms injuries have since leveled off to 27 and 23 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to VDH data.
Black residents, young men disproportionately affected
In Prince William County, Black residents and men in their early 20s accounted for disproportionately high numbers of hospital emergency department visits for firearm injuries, the VDH data show.
Men between the ages of 20 to 24 accounted for 87 such hospital visits over the past six years, or about 25% of the total. Black residents accounted for 169 hospital emergency department visits for firearms injuries or 49%. Black residents make up about 22% of the county’s population.
Among local women, 25- to 34-year-olds had the highest number of emergency department visits for firearm injuries with 10 since 2016.
Nearly every age group – from 10- to 14-year-olds to 55- to 64-year-olds – had at least five people who visited the emergency department because of a firearm injury over the last six years. No age group was spared a firearm injury, however; there were between one and four emergency department visits among children ages 9 and under and among those age 65 and older. The exact counts below five were not published to protect patients’ privacy.
The dashboard
Meredith Davis, an enhanced surveillance epidemiologist for the VDH, said the goal of making the data publicly available is to reduce the number of people injured by firearms.
“Understanding the scope of the problem is the first step toward achieving this goal, but of course it is just the beginning,” Davis said in an email.
The dashboard shows data up through May 2022, and VDH workers update the data on the 15th of each month to show the most recent complete month.
“More timely data allows community groups, hospitals and healthcare providers, law enforcement and public health professionals to better understand the current scope of the problem and respond appropriately,” Davis said.
In the next year, Davis said the dashboard will include data on firearm-related hospitalizations and deaths.
“The hospitalization and death data will be valuable to understand intent of injury (e.g., assault-related, intentional self-harm, unintentional), which is not available in the ED data at this time,” she said.
An annual report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at VDH lists firearm-related deaths, but this is the first time the VDH released emergency department visits due to firearm injuries.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
