Local health district sees big demand for COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

Leonore Chapin, a Gainesville mom of three, acted quickly to get her elementary-school-age kids vaccinated against COVID-19 this past week.
On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3, the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval for the shots, Chapin read a post on social media about Gainseville Pharmacy offering walk-in appointments for kids’ vaccinations. Less than two hours later, Chapin was waiting in line outside the pharmacy with all three kids, whom she pulled out of school early to get their shots.
“It just felt like a triumphant moment that we've been waiting for, for so long,” Chapin said Thursday. “It seemed worth it to miss a couple hours of school.”
In two of Chapin’s kids’ classes, “whole chunks” of students had been missing from classes due to COVID quarantines, she said. Chapin said she was relieved to “get this process started and know that five weeks from now, we are in the clear,” with less chance of contracting COVID-19 either in or outside of school. Once her kids received their shots, Chapin said she felt a huge sense of relief.
She wasn’t alone. In the days since COVID-19 vaccinations were approved for kids ages 5 to 11, demand has been high in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Dozens of eager parents lined up outside the family-owned Gainesville Pharmacy on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, and as of Saturday, Nov. 6, nearly two weeks’ worth of kids’ vaccination appointments had been claimed at the county’s two vaccination clinics.
“They’ve been scarfing them up,” said Sean Johnson, Prince William Health District’s community engagement coordinator, said of vaccine appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 at both the state-run Community Vaccination Center at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge and at the Prince William Health District’s vaccination clinic at the Manassas Mall.
At the CVC, 161 kids received COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Nov. 4, the first day the shots were available there.
By Saturday, Nov. 6, all 200 of the CVC’s daily vaccination appointments had been filled through Nov. 16, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination scheduling website (vase.vdh.virginia.gov).
Johnson said the uptake of kids’ vaccination appointments in the local health district is far outpacing that of booster shots, something he attributed to vaccinated parents understanding the importance of protecting their kids especially as the holidays draw near. Kids’ Pfizer shots must be spaced three weeks apart, meaning its already too late for eligible children to receive both doses by Thanksgiving; but there’s still time to be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
“It goes along with, if you’re a parent, and you got vaccinated, and if you believe in vaccines, … you’re taking advantage of that protection because you’ve given [your children] other vaccines they’ve needed all their lives,” Johnson said. “And some parents are coming in and saying, ‘I’ve heard stories about people losing their children to COVID.’”
Exactly how long parents might have to wait to get their kids vaccinated is still an open question. There are at least 45,000 children in Prince William County between the ages of 5 and 11 who are now eligible for the vaccine. The county health districts received an initial allocation of about 1,700 weekly doses, which are being doled out at a pace of 200 a day six days a week at the Gander Mountain CVC and 100 a day, five days a week at the Manassas Mall.
This coming week, the local health district will also have about 40 doses to distribute at no-appointment-needed mobile clinics, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 11.
Some local doctors’ offices are also advertising vaccine clinics for their patients in the coming days and weeks. As of late last week, they included Bristow Pediatrics, Linton Hall Pediatrics and Milestones Pediatric and Adolescent Care in Gainesville. Child-formulated vaccine is also available at private chain pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, but appointments might be similarly difficult to find.
The Gainesville pharmacy, located at 7963 Heritage Village Plaza in Gainesville, received 300 doses last week, which it distributed on a walk-in basis to eager parents. The store has been assured that it will receive enough doses to ensure second doses for each child it vaccinates, according to owner and pharmacist Pal Kahlon.
Kahlon said he asked a staff member to take a photos of the first three vaccinated kids, with parental consent, to document “history in the making.”
Sonia Bhuller, Kahlon’s wife and co-owner of the pharmacy, said parents lined up with kids even before the pharmacy opened last week. She said she expects demand to remain steady and asked ECPI for nursing students to help with vaccinations in the coming weeks.
Bhuller said Gainesville Pharmacy is committed to continuing to serve families who want their children vaccinated because “we need to move forward with this and instead of hiding from it. Let’s conquer it,” she said.
Vaccine protest
On Wednesday morning, the same day Gainesville Pharmacy began administering its first Pfizer doses to 5 to 11-year-olds, some people protested against vaccine mandates in Haymarket. About 15 people gathered at the corner of Jefferson and Washington streets as part of the “World Wide Walkout,” promoted by anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his organization the Children’s Health Defense.
CHD urged individuals to call in sick to work and take their children out of school to protest “the unprecedented loss of freedom” that it says has occurred since the COVID pandemic began. CHD planned protests across the country, including in Haymarket and Vienna, according to CHD social media posts.
The protesters in Haymarket said they opposed any type of government mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some held signs reading, “No Masks! No Vaccines! No Testing! No Coercion!” and “Freedom over Fear.”
Parent Lindsay Hess, of Gainesville, who joined the protest, said she pulled her children out of public school because she did not want them wearing masks. Hess said she does not support vaccinations for her family.
“I had COVID and I recovered. I still tested positive for the antibodies six months later. And if you're taking care of your body and you're raising your children and taking care of them, getting them sunlight, exercise, proper sleep, and proper nutrition, you don't need to have experimental vaccinations put into your system.”
Manassas parent Tasha Nelson said she sees it differently. After taking her children to be vaccinated at Gainseville Pharmacy, Nelson happened to drive by the protest. She said she was saddened to see it because both she and her oldest son have medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to complications to COVID-19.
“It was painful to see people fighting for the comfort of typical children over the lives of disabled children,” Nelson said, adding: “A healthy lifestyle is not enough to keep my child safe from COVID, and it’s my job to keep him as healthy as he can be and that includes masks and vaccines.”
As of Nov. 1, Prince William County Schools is now requiring its staff to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But the school board has issued no similar requirement for students.
In a Nov. 5 email to parents, Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade encouraged all families and caregivers to check with their medical providers and get their children vaccinated if they are eligible.
“[T]he vaccine is truly our pathway out of the pandemic,” McDade wrote, “and they’re the safest measure we can take to prevent the spread of COVID.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com.
