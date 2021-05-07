Local GOP delegates head to the fairgrounds

About 5,000 Republican voters are expected to cast their ballots for GOP nominees for statewide offices this Saturday, May 8 at the Prince William fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds is the voting place for registered Republican delegates from Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas and Manassas Park. It is one of 39 polling places across the state in this year’s GOP “unassembled convention.”
The Republican Party of Virginia announced last week that 53,000 delegates are eligible to vote in the convention. That’s about 14% of the 380,000 votes cast when the party chose its nominee for governor through a state-run primary in 2017.
The rules of the convention are complicated and took weeks for the party’s leaders to hammer out. For the first time, the party will use “ranked-choice” voting, which will allow delegates to rank each of the candidates according to their preference.
If no candidate wins at least 50% of the vote outright, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated, and delegates who voted for the eliminated candidate will have their votes reallocated to their second choices in following rounds of vote-counting.
Also, votes will be weighted according to each locality’s partisan leanings. Because votes will be weighted by locality, votes from some smaller but more Republican-leaning counties will have more sway than votes from less-Republican-leaning areas. Prince William County will have 511 weighted votes – the fifth highest in the commonwealth behind Fairfax, Loudoun, Chesterfield and Virginia Beach.
That means Prince William County’s voting results will be translated to some proportion of 511 votes. So if Pete Snyder wins 60% of the county’s vote, he will receive 60% of the 511 votes, for example. In other words, each Prince William delegate who votes will cast only a fraction of a vote if more than 511 delegates vote in the convention.
Of the 5,000 delegates voting at the fairgrounds, about 3,500 are residents of Prince William County, according to Willie Deutsch, vice chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee.
Because of the ranked-choice process, the ballots will likely have to be counted over and over in a process that could take days to complete. All of the ballots will be taken to a location in Richmond, where the voting contest will be live-streamed and protected by armed guards, party officials say.
For the delegates, the process will be faster than what typically occurs at a traditional convention, where voting is usually conducted through numerous rounds of balloting that can take several hours before someone receives 50% of the vote.
“But it’s going to take a lot longer to count the ballots,” Deutsch said.
There are seven candidates running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination – but no clear indication of who is leading the pack.
Snyder, an investor from Charlottesville, won a Prince William County Republican Committee straw poll taken during the committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner on April 19. Snyder won 47% of about 150 votes cast during the event. Glenn Youngkin came in second with 30% and state Sen. Amanda Chase came in third with 10%, Deutsch said.
“For governor, Pete Snyder has the biggest endorsement list in the county,” Deutsch said. “The races for attorney general and lieutenant governor are wide open.”
Deutsch said he has endorsed Snyder, as have Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy.
“I’ve known Pete Snyder for eight or nine years by his involvement in the party and the [conservative] movement,” Deutsch said, noting that Snyder’s “30-day fund” grants for small businesses have given his campaign a “boots on the ground” credibility that has resonated with Prince William County voters.
Chase leads all other candidates in individual campaign donations from Prince William County residents.
Chase raised $15,316 in campaign donations from 38 individual donors in Prince William during the first quarter of the election cycle. Virginia Del. Kirk Cox, R-66th, of Colonial Heights, raised the second highest with $3,520 from six individual donors; and Snyder raised the third highest with $3,405 from four individual donors.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
