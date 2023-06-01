During a recent forum, Republican candidates for local state Senate and House of Delegates seats said they disagreed with Virginia’s law that allows 45 days of early voting and said they would work to shorten the length of early voting, reinstate a photo-identification requirement and do away with same-day voter registration if elected in November.
“Too many people have easy access to voting” in Virginia, said John Stirrup, who is vying for the Republican nomination to run for the House of Delegates’ 21st District seat in the June 20 primary. “Voting needs to be tightened up.”
Stirrup made the remarks during a Thursday, May 18 forum hosted by the Bull Run Republican Women’s Club and held at Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood restaurant in Gainesville.
“I think voting has gotten way too liberalized in Virginia,” Stirrup said. “Case in point, we now are engaged in 45 days of early voting, which frankly is ridiculous.”
Stirrup said early voting is a burden on the parties, the candidates and the taxpayers who pay for election officers to staff early voting locations.
Stirrup also said he does not support same-day voter registration and would like to revert back to allowing early absentee voting only with a reason, such as having to commute out of the county for work or being away for travel.
Republican Josh Quill, Stirrup’s opponent in June 20 primary was not present at the debate because of death in his family and informed the organizers in advance that he could not attend.
During an interview with the Prince William Times earlier this month, Quill said that the early voting period in Virginia needs to be shortened. “I think voting is too long. Forty-five days is a long time,” Quill said. “I’d say a week would be ideal, (but) if we could compromise on two weeks, I’d be willing to go there.”
In 2020, former governor Ralph Northam (D) and a Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed legislation to expand voting access and make voting much easier in the commonwealth. State lawmakers repealed the state’s voter ID law, enacted 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting, designated general Election Day in November a state holiday and put in place automatic voter registration for individuals who receive a Virginia driver’s license.
In the 2020 presidential election, more than 2.8 million people voted early across Virginia, which was nearly five times as many as voted early in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Forty-six states and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands offer early in-person voting to all voters. Just four states—Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire—do not offer early in-person voting to all voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Data compiled by the NCSL shows a wide range of early voting periods across the U.S., with early voting beginning up to 50 days before Election Day or as late as the Friday before Election Day. Virginia has one of the longest early-voting periods. The average early voting period is 27 days.
At the forum, Bill Woolf, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the race for the 30th District state Senate seat, expressed concerns that early voting could lead to fraud and said he does not support the use of ballot drop boxes.
“I have concerns with the amount of early voting that’s going on. … I’m concerned about fraud,” Woolf said.
While Woolf said he doesn’t think “our elections are invalid,” he said it is the role of the government to “put up appropriate guardrails” to “prevent fraud from happening in the first place.”
“We have made it so easy to vote. Why do we need to create a system that is inherently set up for fraud?” he added. “I think there are plenty of opportunities to cast that vote, whether it is a mail-in ballot or whether it is going in person.”
Woolf, too, said he supports a photo ID requirement to vote.
Woolf’s opponent in the State Senate District 30 primary contest, Robert Ruffolo, told the audience of about 50 people that the first thing he would do if elected would be to propose an “election integrity” bill to reduce early voting from 45 days to five days, require photo ID to vote with compulsory signature verification and allow absentee voting only by exception.
“I think that we have to understand that some people have some limitations,” Ruffolo said. “If I was going to do drop boxes, it would only be at the precinct headquarters because I think anything other than that facilitates an excessive amount of ballot harvesting.”
“We’ve all seen the films from the elections where stuff comes from under the desk. It has to be in a controlled environment,” Ruffolo said without providing context or details.
Maria Martin, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the state Senate’s 29th District, said she is also concerned about election fraud.
“Our quality of voting is in jeopardy where we are right now,” she said, adding: “I really think we have to tighten up voting.”
Martin posited the idea of issuing licenses to voters who demonstrate a need to access early voting such as military families, mothers with young children and the elderly.
Martin’s primary opponent, Nikki Rattray Baldwin, was not present at the debate due to another commitment.
Primary Election Day is June 20. Early voting began on May 5 and runs through June 17.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
