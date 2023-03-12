The Virginia Mental Health Access Program is collaborating with 18 philanthropic foundations from throughout Virginia to provide funding for expanded REACH behavioral health trainings for primary care providers treating children, adolescents and young adults across the commonwealth.
More than $170,000 has been contributed by these foundations to address the growing need for improved access to mental health care.
The primary goal of the program is to help health care providers take better care of children and adolescents with mental health conditions. Through education initiatives, training and access to specialists, primary care providers are better equipped to screen, diagnose, manage and treat mental health, ensuring better quality of life for children and their families.
The Virginia Mental Health Access Program offers a training program developed by the REACH Institute, adapted for Virginia primary care providers, according to a news release.
It will coordinate two REACH trainings serving up to 80 primary care providers. These intensive three-day, 16-hour interactive courses for physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are focused on building skills and confidence in diagnosing and treating pediatric behavioral health problems.
Following course completion, they participate in bi-monthly calls with national primary care and child/adolescent psychiatry experts to address cases in their daily practices.
The program is administered by the Medical Society of Virginia Foundation through a contract with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the release said.
“To have the philanthropic community come together in support of this work has been incredible,” Melina Davis, chief executive officer of the Medical Society of Virginia and executive director of its foundation, said in a statement.
“We’re hopeful that the impact of these trainings will benefit all of Virginia by improving education and resources for youth mental health.”
“Our foundation partners responded quickly in a meaningful way to help us address pediatric behavioral health needs – needs that are growing exponentially, outpacing the availability of mental health providers,” Dr. Sandy Chung, a Fairfax pediatrician and a founder of the program, said in a statement.
“The pandemic worsened a youth mental health crisis that was already present. We now have more young people than ever before suffering from anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm,” she added. “With (the program), primary care providers can be prepared with the best information to help children and their families right away."
Among the 18 foundations contributing to the effort are Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, Northern Virginia Health Foundation, the PATH Foundation and the Potomac Health Foundation.
