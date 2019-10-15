Local flags will fly at half-staff beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 16, in memory and in honor of Jay Briseno, a local Army reservist and Manassas Park native who was paralyzed in 2003 while serving with his unit in Iraq.
Supervisor Maureen Caddigan announced Briseno’s passing at the start of the county board meeting Tuesday night.
Caddigan, R-Potomac, called Briseno “one of our heroes” and said the board had just received word of his death.
In 2003, Briseno was a 20-year-old college student studying forensic science at George Mason University when he deployed to Iraq with his Army unit. While patrolling a Baghdad marketplace, he was shot in the back of the head at close range, leaving him paralyzed, blind and in need of constant care from his family.
In 2014, when Jay was 30 years old, Briseno’s parents, Joe and Eva Briseno, moved Jay into a new home in the mid-county area of Prince William County that was custom-built for Jay’s needs. The home was the result of donations of the nonprofit Azalea Charities, HelpingAHero.org and help from local builders and contractors.
Azalea Charities is helping with funeral arrangements for the Briseno family, Caddigan said.
The story of Jay’s service and devastating injuries were reported by the Washington Post, the New York Times and local media, articles which have been compiled on the Azalea Charities’ website.
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.
