As state officials take steps to limit gatherings of 10 or more people to combat the spread of the coronavirus, local restaurants are being forced to find creative ways to keep their doors open.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order last week allowing localities to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, fitness centers and theaters to combat the state’s surging number of coronavirus cases, which had reached 219 by Monday, March 23.
“We know this situation is causing businesses to close and people to lose their jobs and their income,” Northam said at a press conference.
In Occoquan, a town whose historic district is known for attracting tourists and residents to its riverside shops, many local eateries had switched by the weekend to curbside and to-go orders while limiting dine-in seating to comply with the new rules.
Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta said most restaurants in the town have been able to remain open, but an increasing number are closing.
As of Thursday, March 19, three restaurants had closed, Porta said. More could be on the way. That means more people could lose their jobs.
“Occoquan business owners are doing their best to balance serving the public and addressing health concerns, while at the same time recognizing the potential financial toll shutdowns impose on their employees,” Porta said.
“There’s no ‘remote work’ option for most of these businesses,” Porta added.
Porta said he joined the Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard in visiting restaurants and small businesses in the town last week to make sure owners and workers were aware of the new rules limiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
“They’re taking public health concerns seriously,” Porta said. “I was proud to see that they’d already put up these ‘at-capacity’ signs.”
Last weekend, on what should have been a bustling Sunday morning in Occoquan’s Historic District, parking spaces were mostly empty and very few people were out and about.
Linda Landers, who was visiting from Alexandria, said it was not nearly as busy as usual. “We usually can’t find parking,” she said.
Landers said she comes to Occoquan Historic District every couple of months to visit restaurants and shops in the riverside town.
“It’s like a little vacation,” Landers said.
Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye has spotlighted local restaurants offering curbside and to-go pickup in his district on social media as the crisis began to impact the industry.
“Many have been struggling with the realization that the need to stay at home and ‘social distance’ will take a huge toll on the local businesses that are the backbone of our local economy,” Boddye said on Facebook.
Unemployment numbers in Virginia have spiked over the last week.At a press conference last Thursday, Megan Healy with the Virginia Chief Workforce Development office said unemployment said more than 30,000 unemployment claims had been filed between Monday and Thursday. On Thursday alone, more than 16,000 unemployment claims were filed.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Virginia had 118,000 or 2.7% unemployed in January 2020.
Elsewhere in the county, Water’s End Brewery in Woodbridge is now only selling to-go items because of the restrictions on social gatherings.
“Since Tuesday, March 17, we have been doing a curbside, drive-thru service for all to-go beer needs,” said Taproom Manager Sarah Morrisey. “So far it has been extremely popular and efficient.”
Zach Mote, the owner of Water’s End Brewery, said the company has not had to cut hours for its staff so far. But, he said, the uncertainty of the situation makes it difficult to predict what limitations or rules will come next.
“It’s that uncertainty that’s the biggest issue at the moment,” Mote said. “I think that’s the hardest part for business owners right now.”
Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin said taking care of the districts many small businesses is a top priority.
“I know how hard this has been on our small businesses, restaurants and their employees. Many are in fear of losing their businesses and being forced to lay-off their workers,” Franklin said. “Likewise, many of these employees are already facing an uncertain future and are unsure of how they will sustain and provide for their families.”
Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland, who owns Cookies & Cream ice cream parlor in Haymarket, said he was very concerned about the impact the coronavirus crisis was having on small businesses.
Cookies & Cream, he said, is doing curbside pick-up and has closed down the inside eating area.
“As a small business-owner myself, I have seen firsthand how this crisis has negatively impacted our business,” Candland said.
Candland said he’s spoken with several small- and medium-size business owners from all over the county who have either had to shut down or dramatically reduce their staffing over the last several weeks.
“This will not only lead to these businesses struggling or closing for good but will lead to more and more people losing their jobs,” Candland said.
“It has been inspiring, however, to see the people of Prince William County rallying around local business owners to try and help them stay afloat.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.