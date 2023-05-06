The Prince William County Democratic Committee announced its endorsements in the school board race Friday, picking incumbent School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef, four of his fellow incumbents and two newcomers in open races as their choices in the Nov. 7 election.
But the official party nod likely won’t keep some other Democrats from running. Two Democrats received endorsements from the teachers’ union but not the local Democratic committee: Julia Biggins, who is challenging Lateef for at-large chair, and Shantell Rock, who is running in the Woodbridge District. Rock did not participate in the Dems’ endorsement process and says she will stay in the race. Biggins, meanwhile, said Friday she is still making up her mind.
On Thursday, May 4, the local Democratic Committee held an online vote involving about 200 members to select candidates to receive the committee’s endorsement for the school board races, which are officially nonpartisan.
The process was more competitive and contentious than usual with two Democratic candidates for chairman at-large and more than one competing in the Woodbridge, Occoquan and Neabsco districts. The committee asked each candidate seeking its endorsement to sign a “memorandum of understanding” pledging they would drop out of the race if they didn’t receive the party’s endorsement.
On Friday, May 5, the committee announced that Lateef received their nod along with fellow incumbent School Board representatives Adele Jackson (Brentsville), Lisa Zargarpur (Coles), Justin Wilk (Potomac),and Loree Williams (Woodbridge) as well as newcomers Tracy Blake and Richard Jessie. Blake is running in the Neabsco District, as Diane Raulston is not seeking re-election. Richard Jessie is running in the Occoquan District since his wife, incumbent Lillie Jessie, decided not to seek re-election.
Democrat Carmen Rodriguez, who sought the Democratic endorsement in the Occoquan District, said Friday she will drop out of the race because she signed the MOU and will “honor (her) commitment.”
But at least three of the eight races will be crowded with more than one Democrat on the ballot. Two of the three also have a Republican-endorsed candidate.
In the Woodbridge District, Williams, who is seeking a third full term, will appear on the ballot alongside Rock and Jaylen Custis, also a Democrat, who was disqualified from seeking the committee’s endorsement because he spoke before the local Moms for Liberty chapter. There is no Republican-endorsed candidate in the Woodbridge District school board race.
In the Neabsco District, Blake will be on the ballot with Padreus Pratter, who said he declined to seek the Democratic endorsement because he was advised by his employer, the U.S. Department of Education, that doing so could violate the federal Hatch Act. Pratter described himself as “a lifelong Democrat” in an email he shared with the Prince William Times.
Blake said he had no problem signing the MOU, noting it is important for Democrats to stick together to prevent Republican candidates from winning seats on the school board, which currently has a 7-1 Democratic majority.
“It’s important that we toe the party line, and we don’t split the ticket,” Blake said. “This is how we’ve done it in the past. The only reason you wouldn’t like (signing the MOU) is if it’s going to go against you.”
Michael Petko, a Republican-endorsed candidate, is also running in the Neabsco District.
Teachers’ union, Dems’ endorsements clash
Biggins, a mother of four and an infectious disease scientist from Manassas, said the endorsement she received from the Prince William Education Association’s political action committee is a big factor in her decision about whether to stay in the race.
Biggins signed the Prince William Democratic Committee’s MOU, which called on candidates to drop out of the school board race if they did not receive the Democratic endorsement or leave the party until its next “reorganization.”
Biggins said she got into the race for school board chair because she disagreed with some of Lateef’s decisions during the pandemic. Biggins publicly complained about a tweet Lateef issued in August 2022, a few days before the start of the new school year, that was critical of public health decisions to close schools. Lateef removed the tweet after a torrent of criticism, saying it was “inaccurate.”
At the time, Biggins responded to Lateef with a tweet of her own, stating: “What a slap on the face to teachers, [public health] officials, and health care workers. We all got it right. He got it 100% wrong. Time to find an opponent for him.”
On Friday, Biggins said she’d spent a lot of time talking to teachers since announcing her candidacy and recognizes their frustrations with the current board.
“A lot of my campaign was bringing to the surface what’s actually happening with the teachers,” Biggins told the Prince William Times. “I mean, yes, they have collective bargaining, but the school board made it a lot harder for them. … I feel the school board is not even aware of what’s happening in the classroom. So, it’s really hard to have (the teachers’) support and then walk away from them.”
The PWEA Political Action Committee of Educators released a statement Friday, May 5, saying it stands by its endorsement and calling for Biggins to remain in the race.
“We enthusiastically support Dr. Biggins remaining in the race because she understands something that the current school board chair and the local Democratic Party clearly do not: that there is no such thing as a healthy school with flourishing students that is not fully staffed with teachers and support staff who are fairly compensated, supported and respected,” the statement said.
Lateef said he had no problem signing the MOU and called it a common practice among Democrats across the state. Lateef also defended his work for teachers, noting that the school board has raised teacher pay by about 25% since he took office in 2018.
In an interview Wednesday, Lateef also commented on his controversial tweet saying: “If that’s the worst thing they can find to say about me, I’ll own that.”
In a statement announcing his Democratic endorsement Friday, Lateef noted that Forbes magazine ranked Prince William County Schools “a great place to work” and that the school division had risen in the Niche ratings. He also thanked Biggins for her candidacy, saying that she brought forth “important issues” that must be addressed.
Rock said the teachers’ union endorsement – as well as one she received from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action – were major factors in her decision not to seek the Democratic endorsement. Rock said she did not want to sign the committee’s MOU because doing so would have required her to drop out of the race if she did not receive it.
Rock also said she did not think the endorsement process was fair because it “gave the incumbents the advantage” and leaves out the wider community.
“Maybe these nonpartisan races should be done like everything else,” Rock said, referring to the June 20 state-run primary. “Let the people decide.”
In the other magisterial districts, the decisions were less contentious because only one Democrat sought their party’s endorsement.
In the Brentsville District, Jackson will vie for a second term against Republican-endorsed candidate Erica Tredinnick. In the Coles District, Zargarpur is seeking a second term and will face Republican-endorsed candidate, Stephen Spiker.
In the Occoquan District, Jessie will be seeking his first term against Republican-endorsed candidate, Ryan Kirkpatrick. In the Potomac District, Wilk is seeking a third term against Republican-endorsed candidate Mario Beckles.
The Democrats do not yet have an endorsed candidate to challenge Gainesville District Representative Jen Wall, a Republican who has won her party’s endorsement to seek a second term.
