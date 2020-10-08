Prince William County’s still high COVID-19 numbers and the logistical hurdles involved with returning students to schools during the pandemic will keep the majority of local students learning virtually until at least early 2021, Superintendent Steven Walts told the school board Wednesday.
During a meeting that stretched more than six hours and included impassioned pleas from both parents wanting their kids to return to school and teachers expressing concerns about safety, the school board reluctantly agreed to Walts’ phased-in approach to the 50% hybrid plan.
The change allows only pre-K through fifth-grade students, as well as high school students taking some career and technical education courses, to return to school buildings for in-person instruction between Nov. 10 and Jan. 26.
Under the plan, pre-K and kindergarten students whose families chose in-person instruction would return to school two days a week starting Nov. 10. First grade students would return no earlier than Dec. 1; second- and third-graders no earlier than Jan. 12; and fourth- and fifth-graders no earlier than Jan. 26.
High school students enrolled in certain CTE classes would be permitted to attend three-hour in-person sessions on Mondays, either from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Nov. 16, Walts said.
About 1,200 special education students and some learning English are already attending school in person, and assessments to permit more to do so are ongoing, Walts said.
There is no plan yet, however, for allowing any regular education middle or high school students back into school buildings.
Walts said such a move likely would not happen until the second semester at the earliest and would only be possible if Prince William County’s COVID-19 COVID-19 health metrics transition from the orange and yellow “higher risk” and “moderate risk” ratings to the green “lower” and “lower risk” designations.
Schools at ‘higher risk’ recommended to revert to Phase 2 guidelines
The ratings are part of a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric aimed at assessing the risk for COVID-19 transmission in local schools. As reported last week, Prince William County Schools’ rank at “higher risk” and “moderate risk” in two of three “core indicators” of the metric: the number of cases over the past 14 days and the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests.
The third core indicator is the local school division’s own assessment of its ability to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus, including ensuring at least 6 feet of social distancing. The school division has acknowledged it can only ensure 3 feet of social distancing because of the size of its classrooms, the number of returning students and the need for students to move through hallways and ride buses.
Both the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education “suggest” that school divisions that fall within those categories revert to the state’s “Phase 2” guidelines for schools, which recommend that “specific learners be prioritized for in-person learning to include students with disabilities, English learners and pre-K through 3 students,” said Denise Huebner, associate superintendent for special education and student services.
In other words, while the rest of Virginia is in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, school divisions in communities with higher-risk COVID-19 measures are encouraged to revert back to the Phase 2 guidelines for schools, which, among other things, do not include the return of all students for in-person instruction and limit group sizes to 50.
On top of those restrictions, the school division must accommodate for about 500 teachers whose documented health conditions will not permit them to teach in person during the pandemic, Walts said.
There are also concerns about technology upgrades that are not yet complete, teacher training that has not yet occurred and the need for more laptop computers, which may not arrive until January, Walts said.
Walts said he was making the recommendation with careful consideration to the health and well-being of all students, teachers and staff.
“We cannot delay this decision. It needs to be made tonight,” Walts told the school board. “These are not easy decisions, but ultimately, I believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci is correct when he said: ‘Now is the time, if ever there was one, for us to care selflessly about one another.’
“I believe this approach provides the best opportunity for continued success and implementation for our students and staff and enables compliance with health officials’ guidance in order to lower the COVID-19 health risks for everyone and keep safety as our top priority.”
Walts also noted that a majority of Prince William County students now prefer virtual-only instruction based on the most recent parent survey, which closed Sunday, Oct. 4. More than 47,000 of the school division’s 89,000 students have requested to remain virtual, which is an increase of about 46% from the 32,000 who indicated a preference for virtual-only instruction back in July.
About 37,000 students have indicated they prefer in-person instruction, Walts said.
Walts’ notes COVID-19’s effects on schools
Walts struck a more somber tone in his remarks about the pandemic and the effect it has already had on the school division than in previous meetings. He noted that one of the school division’s directors “is hospitalized with COVID as we speak.” Without naming the individual, Walts said they are “a critical person in our organization.”
He also noted speaking with an assistant elementary school principal who was “still recovering from COVID, still having symptoms months after it was supposedly over,” Walts said.
Walts further mentioned that the school division had already logged more than 60 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the school year began despite the fact only about 1,200 special education students and those learning English are learning inside school buildings.
Walts also noted that some like to compare teachers to essential workers such as grocery store employees and health care workers but said teachers’ jobs are fundamentally different.
“I am the first to appreciate and be so thankful for all [essential workers] have done during this time,” Walts said. “Those occupations are not the same as [teaching] a bunch of students in a classroom while you’re also trying to teach two-thirds of your class virtually, which has never been done before.”
School board reaction
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said the board was given the new recommendations only earlier that night. Lateef pressed Walts on several issues, including why sixth-grade students could not begin a phased-in return to empty middle schools.
Walts said returning students to middle schools would involve hundreds more students, which the school division might not have the staff or the technology to support. He also cited difficulties with multiple bus runs, as only 11 students could ride on one bus at one time, and pointed again the VDH health metrics, saying: “…The VDH says we should be focused on pre-K to [grade] 3 based on our health metrics.”
“I’m also very concerned about what’s going to happen in the flu season, and if all possible I would like to measure this out in such a way that we don’t have to slam on the brakes and reverse course because we suddenly put hundreds of kids in the schools all at once,” Walts said of his plan. “It gives us the time we need.”
Lateef said he remained concerned about students being “left behind” by virtual instruction and promised he would ask for more attendance data to assess whether students are falling through the cracks.
Potomac District representative Justin Wilk asked Walts to put together a timeline for returning middle and high school students according to the 50% plan once the school division’s COVID-19 health metrics “are all green,” if and when that might occur.
As the meeting wound past 1 a.m., Lateef said the board would not vote to approve the switch because the adjustments fell within the parameters of the school board’s earlier resolution to move forward with a 50% hybrid plan in the second quarter based on health metrics and the superintendent’s recommendations.
“The resolution the school board passed in July spoke to the fact that we would try to move forward with in-person learning in the second quarter. We were going to do that,” Lateef said. “We left enough room in the resolution to allow for the superintendent to make his best judgment and decisions based on what we are capable of, what we can do, what we believe is most safe to do. And so, this is his recommendation.”
