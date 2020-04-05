Good Morning Prince William,
As stated in Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order Number 55, “…Individuals may leave their residences for the purpose of…volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services...[.]”
In other words, if you’re healthy and looking to give back, you can still volunteer. Several local nonprofits need extra help as our communities face the unusual circumstances posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s where help is needed now:
ACTS needs volunteers in their Hunger Prevention Center weekdays mornings, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and during afternoon shifts, 12:30 to 3 p.m., to prep grocery bags and distribute groceries. Volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at www.actspwc.org prior to volunteering. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
House of Mercy is still accepting donations of nonperishable items for their food pantry so they can continue food assistance to needy families during COVID-19. Please email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org to learn more.
Keep Prince William Beautiful has quarantine-approved, family-friendly volunteer opportunities available. They’re looking for individuals and families who can do small-scale litter cleanups, which you can do in your own neighborhood. The staff is happy to safely deliver the cleanup supplies you need. Please email Aleta at adaniels@kpwb.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue has a great opportunity for those who are healthy and want to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing. Become a Food Rescue Hero! Have the kids ride along, slap on some gloves and rescue some food. Pick-up and drop-off with minimal interaction. Search Prince William Food Rescue your smartphone’s app store, download the app and create a profile. You can start rescuing food right away! Please visit https://pwfoodrescue.org/ for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202-345-2238 to learn more.
SERVE needs volunteers in the Hunger Resource Center to assist with assembling food packages to distribute to clients who face food insecurity. Minimal client contact involved as volunteers will just pack up the food and take the food to the clients’ vehicles for them to load in. If you’re healthy, are not a part of the identified high-risk groups, and are comfortable leaving your home at this time, they would love to have you – even just one volunteer shift helps!
Interested volunteers should visit https://nvfs.volunteerhub.com/ and create an account. Once you create an account, sign up for HRC warehouse volunteers & HRC warehouse volunteers short-term shifts. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
SERVE also needs volunteer groups to provide weekend meals for shelter guests. They have recently experienced some cancellations due to COVID-19. Individuals and groups that are interested in providing a meal can do all of the preparation in the comfort of their own homes and drop off the meal in advance. Since this is something being done in your home, kids can get involved, too! Please contact Julie Martinez, jrmartinez@nvfs.org or 571-748-2674, for more information.
Volunteer Prince William is designated by Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park to coordinate unaffiliated volunteers during emergency declarations. If you would like to be contacted to help during the COVID-19 outbreak, please register on our website by clicking SIGN UP in the top right-hand corner (blue box) as www.VolunteerPrinceWilliam.org.
When you are completing your registration form, be sure to check the box that asks if you wish to receive a disaster notification. If you are already registered as a volunteer on our Volunteer Prince William website, you can log in to edit your user profile to check the box to indicate you wish to receive a disaster notification.
When we receive requests for volunteers in the greater Prince William area, we will send emails out to those volunteers who have indicated they want to receive a disaster notification. We will include instructions on what to do if you are interested in volunteering to help meet that request. It might be a bit of a process and might also include a liability waiver form. Please contact Bonnie for more information at 703-369-5292, ext. 3, email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
