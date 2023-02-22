The clock was ticking Tuesday morning for Gina Aryeie, of Dumfries, who was supposed to report for work at Nordstrom at the Pentagon City mall by 10 a.m. Aryeie normally takes an OmniRide Metro Express bus to the Springfield Metro station, but because of the ongoing bus drivers’ strike, she was trying her luck for a slug ride at the Va. 234 commuter lot.
When Aryeie arrived at the parking lot at about 8:40 a.m., the slug line was empty, and there wasn’t a driver in sight. Aryeie lamented about having to Uber – again – to the Metro station, a trip that would likely cost about $35.
“It’s been a struggle, honestly,” Aryeie said Tuesday as she waited for a ride. “But I have to go just to keep my job. … I know it’s not just me. There are so many other people.”
The ongoing OmniRide bus drivers’ strike, which began on Monday, Feb. 13, has dragged into a second week with no immediate end in sight. The work stoppage has left thousands of Prince William County commuters stranded with limited options for getting to local Metro stations, Tysons Corner, the Pentagon and Washington, D.C.
After halting all commuter bus service for about eight days, OmniRide returned limited Metro Express service on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The change meant that six morning and afternoon bus trips were available from Woodbridge commuter lots to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. The buses were running about every 70 to 90 minutes, according to the latest OmniRide service update.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 639 is organizing the strike. Its members cite inadequate pay and lack of insurance coverage as reasons for the work stoppage. The ATU is a division of the Teamsters that represents transit workers, including bus drivers.
The union is in the process of negotiating with Keolis, the company that hires and manages drivers for OmniRide. The two sides last met at the negotiating table on Friday, Feb. 17 but made little progress. Another session was planned for toay, Wednesday, Feb. 22.
“We are asking for the company to maintain health and welfare benefits, because the company is asking for cuts, and to contribute to a retirement fund,” said union spokesperson Matt McQuaid. “And we want a livable wage.”
McQuaid said that the ATU is asking for the bus drivers’ starting pay to be raised from $23 to $26 per hour.
A Keolis representative said Tuesday, Feb. 21 that they were looking forward to a possible resolution at the Feb. 22 meeting.
“We look forward to continuing productive negotiations with our labor partners on a contract that supports the professional and personal development of our valued team members,” Keolis spokesperson Justin Thompson said in a statement.
Drivers picketing outside the OmniRide bus station in Woodbridge last week said pay and working conditions are their top concerns.
“We feel we’re not getting paid enough. Our insurance is threatened to be taken away from us,” said Carrie Blount, a striking bus driver. “There’s not even enough time to go to the ladies’ room; they want us driving.”
Another driver, Larry Newman, said the drivers should be paid more because of their long routes and interstate travel.
“We’re out here for fair treatment, nothing else,” Newman said. “We should not be one of the lowest-paid transport companies in the area.”
John Calhoun contributed to this report. Reach Anya Sczerzenie and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
