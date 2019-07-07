Woodbridge’s American Idol contestant Joey Cook is home for a visit and ready to perform at a block party in Lake Ridge on Sunday, July 7.
Cook made it to seventh place on American Idol in 2015. Soon after, the 28-year-old Woodbridge High School graduate moved to Los Angeles to pursue a singing career.
“It’s been go, go, go,” Cook said.
Before auditioning for American Idol, Cook, with her offbeat style and multi-colored hair, was a street singer in New Orleans, playing either her signature accordion or ukulele.
Today, she has her own band, “Joey Cook and the Partyraddlers.” She is working on her second studio album with all original compositions and performing with Postmodern Jukebox.
The group features entertainers who produce new versions of a well-known songs to make them sound like something from a bygone era.
Cook had done a version of Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” with a definite Postmodern Jukebox vibe during American Idol and expressed her admiration for the group.
She was approached by Postmodern Jukebox while still competing on Idol.
“It was pretty mind blowing,” Cook said.
She’s performed in several music videos with them and went on two European tours.
“We are going to do another one soon, I just don’t know when,” she said.
When she is not making music in Los Angeles, Cook hosts cupcake-making parties for children for a bakery. Cook was studying to be an elementary music teacher in college and loves kids.
But for now, she’s home for awhile and was asked by a friend’s father if she would be interested in playing at Water’s End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. She will perform from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
During the first hour, Cook will perform what she called “faux-jazz.” The second hour will be family-friendly music and the third will be “random covers and new music,” she said.
CLARIFICATION: Joey Cook will be performing inside Water's End Brewery, not in the parking lot, according to Josh Fournelle, an owner of the brewery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.