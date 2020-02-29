Voters have until 5 p.m. today to cast in-person absentee ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary, a contest that has been pretty sleepy – so far – in terms of early voting, local election officials say.
Prince William County’s Office of Elections had counted about 2,500 mailed absentee ballots and about 1,500 absentee ballots cast in-person as of Friday, Feb. 28, according to Matt Wilson, the department spokesman.
That’s a turnout so far of only 1.4% of the county’s 276,479 active voters.
In Manassas, only about 140 people had cast in-person absentee ballots as of mid-day Thursday, according to City of Manassas Registrar Susan Reed.
That’s just .6 percent of the city’s 22,123 registered voters.
Both Reed and Wilson said the pace of voting has been slow, especially considering the higher-than-usual numbers of in-person absentee votes cast prior to the November 2019 elections.
But both also said they believe it’s an indication that voters are taking their time to pick their candidates and to see which would remain in the running on Super Tuesday.
“It has felt fairly quiet. I think people were sitting back and waiting to see what happened in other states,” Wilson said Friday.
Both local election offices have ordered ballots for 50% of registered voters in both localities but are expecting an overall turnout of about 30% by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
All of Prince William County’s 91 polling places will be open on primary Election Day as will all six polling places in the City of Manassas and all three in the City of Manassas Park.
All Prince William County and City of Manassas schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 3, for the primary election, while schools in the City of Manassas Park will remain open.
Only one of Manassas Park’s three polling places is located in a school: Manassas Park High School.
For Prince William County voters, in-person absentee ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. today at the DMV in Woodbridge, the Prince William County Office of Elections in Manassas; and the Gainesville-Haymarket Library.
City of Manassas voters can cast in-person absentee ballots at the city’s office of elections: 9025 Center St., in Manassas.
City of Manassas Park voters can cast in-person absentee ballots at the office of elections at 1 Park Center Court in Manassas Park.
Voters must bring a picture ID and fill out a form indicating why they are eligible to cast an in-person absentee ballot.
Reasons include being disabled, being pregnant, having personal business or working outside the county, being on vacation, etc.
In-person absentee voting began in Virginia on Friday, Jan. 17. The ballot contains 14 names, but only eight candidates still have active campaigns, while six have suspended their campaigns for the presidency.
But voters must do their homework to know which candidates are still actively running and which are not because there will not be signs at the polling places to let voters know who’s in and who’s out, Reed said.
That’s because the candidates who have suspended their campaigns have not filed the necessary paperwork to have their names actually removed from the ballot, Reed said.
Candidates on the Virginia ballot who still have active campaigns include: former vice president Joe Biden; former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont); businessman Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Candidates on the Virginia ballot who have suspended their campaigns include: Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Julian Castro; Deval Patrick; Marianne Williamson; and Andrew Yang.
