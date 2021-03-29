'Limited' first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine appointments open today in Manassas

If you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and can get to the Manassas Mall as soon as possible, today could be your lucky day.
The Prince William Health District announced Monday that it has a “limited number” of vaccine appointments available today, Monday, March 29, for people who either live or work in Prince William County and are currently eligible for a vaccine.
The doses will be administered at the Prince William Health District's vaccine clinic at the Manassas Mall and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis this afternoon.
The clinic will provide the Moderna vaccine at the mall clinic, 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, from 1 to 4 p.m. today, Monday, March 29.
To receive a ticket for the vaccine, recipients must come to the COVID-19 vaccination information booth at the mall as soon as possible and present one of the following:
- A driver's license, passport, or some form of identification with a Prince William County, City of Manassas or City of Manassas Park address.
- Those who recently moved to Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park can bring proof of a recent change of address, such as a DMV-issued change of address card or a recent utility bill.
- A work identification card with current employment address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or Manassas Park is also acceptable.
To be eligible for a vaccine, recipients must fall under Virginia’s 1a or 1b vaccination groups.
The groups include: health care workers and anyone age 65 or older; anyone between 18 and 64 with underlying health conditions; and anyone in one of several different “essential worker” categories, including those who work as any of the following: police, fire and hazmat; corrections; homeless shelters; childcare or preK-12 teachers and staff, both public and private; food and agriculture, including veterinarians; manufacturing; grocery stores; public transit, mail carriers (U.S. Postal Service and private); officials needed to maintain continuity of government, including judges and public-facing judicial workers; clergy and faith leaders; and janitorial or cleaning workers.
The Manassas Mall clinic will not accept those who live and work outside of the Prince William Health District, according to the health district’s announcement.
Once appointments are filled, no more tickets will be provided for the day. This is a first-come, first-served event. The appointment slot cannot be exchanged for a different date, the announcement said.
