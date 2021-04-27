Limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments available today at the Manassas Mall

The Prince William Health District has open appointments today, Tuesday, April 27, for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for anyone age 18 and older.
The appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the health district’s vaccine clinic in the Manassas Mall, located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas.
PWHD MANASSAS MALL CLINIC
• 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA
• 12 pm-2 pm
• Moderna vaccine (18 years old and up)
For appt ticket, go inside mall to Community Outreach vaccination info booth
Full information: https://t.co/yeetjf5XwC pic.twitter.com/r5jEdumAsK
A limited number of appointments are available. Those who are interested should go to the “Community Outreach” vaccination information booth inside the mall, where they will receive a ticket with a registration form to bring back at a specified appointment time, according to an announcement on the Prince William Health District’s Facebook page.
To receive a ticket for a vaccine appointment, residents are asked to bring “some form of identification” showing a home or work address in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park. A driver’s license is acceptable but is not required.
A DMV-issued change-of-address card or utility bill will also suffice as proof of residency.
Those who work in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park but live outside the three jurisdictions may show a work identification card with current employment address.
The clinic administers the Moderna vaccine, which has only been approved for those 18 and older.
Once appointments are filled, no more tickets will be provided for the day. This is a first-come, first-served event, and there might be a wait for a vaccination time. The appointment slot cannot be exchanged for a different date, the health district announcement said.
