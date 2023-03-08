For the first time since OmniRide bus drivers went on strike more than three weeks ago, the bus service on Tuesday restarted its Express service between the Horner Road Commuter Lot in Woodbridge and the Pentagon, offering a modicum of relief to commuters scrambling to get to work.
OmniRide had about 35 of its 170 drivers reporting to work this week despite the strike, according toMike Ake, a regional vice president for Keolis, the Boston-based company that holds the contract with OmniRide to hire and manage its bus drivers.
As of March 7, OmniRide had added eight Pentagon trips from the Horner Road lot in the morning, stretching from 4:45 a.m. to 9 a.m., and nine trips in the afternoon from 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prior to this week, service had been limited since Feb. 13 – the day the drivers went on strike — to local routes and “paratransit” trips, which serve disabled riders.
Still, no immediate resolution seemed on the horizon this week as the bus drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 639, remained at an impasse with Keolis over issues including starting pay, the bus drivers’ pay scale and health care benefits, according to both Ake and Teamsters 639 member John Estes.
But the two sides returned to the negotiating table Wednesday, March 8, and according to Teamsters 639 spokesman Matt McQuaid, the talks were productive.
"Significant progress is being made," McQuaid said in a March 8 email.
Representatives from the union and Keolis have met 29 times since August and have resolved 84% of the issues included in the union’s bargaining agreement but remain stuck on five articles, all having to do with pay and benefits, Ake said.
The union is pushing to raise driver starting pay from $23 to $26 an hour and to compress a pay scale that takes drivers 16 years to the reach the maximum rate, which is now $33.28 an hour.
Keolis has proposed raising the top rate of pay to $37.99 with a pay scale that would take drivers five years to advance to the top rate, Ake said in an email Wednesday.
Keolis has also offered to boost employees’ 401K matching funds, Ake said.
The fact that Keolis offers different pay for different types of drivers is also a matter of disagreement between the company and the union.
Drivers navigating trips on Interstate 95 and Interstate 66 make more than drivers on local bus routes because the longer trips are more stressful and require more skill, Are said.
The union, however, doesn’t see it that way, Estes said.
“What we’ve always believed is that everyone who is doing the same job should make the same amount of money,” Estes said in a March 2 interview after the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission board meeting.
Estes said the drivers are underpaid and that the raises Keolis has offered are insufficient.
“They’re underpaid; they’ve been underpaid,” Estes said. “Right now, the employees pay a certain percentage (for health care) and they’re asking them to pay a bigger percentage of that bill. And on top of that, they are going to have fewer options for their insurance.”
Also, Estes said it’s not true the drivers walked out during active negotiations.
“They act like we’re the ones who walked away from the table. This has been going on for seven months,” Estes said. “It shouldn’t take seven months to come to an agreement with a contact. … It got to the point where we were meeting, but they weren’t coming with proposals. We were just meeting and discussing things.”
Given the ongoing, nationwide shortage of bus drivers – especially those with a commercial CDL license – Ake said Keolis understands the need to raise drivers’ pay and compress the pay scale. But he called the union’s requests “horrendously expensive.”
“The unions are using this unprecedented … driver shortage to increase wages dramatically,” Ake told the PRTC Board.
“I’m not saying that’s good or bad, but that’s what’s happening right now," Ake said. "That makes the negotiating process more difficult because some localities can’t afford what the unions are asking for.”
The extended strike – which has now surpassed the 20-day strike that happened about 10 years ago – has been “very hard” on the drivers, Estes said.
Ake said he, too, empathizes with drivers who are not getting paid during the strike aside from possible strike wages, which he estimated at about $150 or $200 a week.
“The longer they are (striking), people lose cars, people get eviction notices. It’s not good for the employees,” Ake said. “… And of course it’s terrible for the people who depend on transit to get to work, to get to the doctor, to get wherever they need to go.”
Commuters braving the windy 34-degree weather Wednesday morning as they waited in the slug line at Horner Road said the ongoing strike has taken a toll.
With buses into Washington, D.C. and Tysons Corner idled, commuters have had to rely on slugging: the decades old system of informal carpooling that involves strangers piling into cars to qualify for a free ride in the HOV lanes. Drivers have been picking up as many slugs as they can fit in their cars, and people have been arranging rides in special WhatsApp groups, some said.
“It’s been really difficult, and the slug line isn’t really working,” said Irene Ayinda, of Woodbridge, who had been waiting about 25 minutes Wednesday morning for a ride to 18th Street.
“There’s definitely more sluggers than there are drivers,” said Christian Carballo, who was also waiting for a ride into D.C. Carballo was still waiting for a ride at 8:46 a.m. even though he was supposed to be at work at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, Eddie Rivera, of Lake Ridge, was waiting in the bus shelter for the first time since Feb. 13. He said he was happy to resume taking the bus to the Pentagon to get to his job at McPherson Square.
“It’s great. It definitely makes my commute more convenient to be able to take the bus,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
