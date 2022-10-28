A week after Stafford High School reported 1,000 students absent due to flu-like symptoms and Inova Fairfax Hospital activated its emergency operations due to a surge in patients, respiratory illnesses are now on the rise in Prince William schools and hospitals.
Enough students at The Nokesville School and Ellis Elementary in Manassas came down with flu-like symptoms this week that special notices were emailed to parents and guardians.
“An unusually high number of students were absent this week due to individual reported cases of flu and flu like symptoms,” Nokesville School Principal Andrew Jacks said in a Wednesday, Oct. 26 email. Two days later, Ellis Elementary Principal Laura Gazda sent a nearly identical email to families.
Both emails said symptoms include “fever, feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue (tiredness).” Some have also experienced “vomiting and diarrhea.” The latter symptoms are “more common in children than adults,” the emails said.
Specific numbers of students and staff affected at Prince William schools were not immediately available Friday, Oct. 28, according to Diana Gulotta, spokeswoman for Prince William County schools.
Both Jacks and Gazda said, “there is no reason for alarm” and that school administration is “continuing to monitor the illnesses.” Parents are asked to “quickly pick up any students who become ill at school” and to keep students home when they are sick.
The Gainesville High School football team didn’t play a scheduled away game at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax on Friday, Oct. 28, because the game was canceled by the home team due to nearly half of its team being sick, TJHS head football coach Aaron Raffle said in a Facebook post.
Raffle said just a few players were sick on Monday, but the numbers grew quickly to 12 on Tuesday and 17 by Wednesday. Raffle wished the Gainesville team luck in the rest of their season and advised: “Do whatever you can to stay away from this bug!”
The school division makes no mention of COVID-19 in its emails to families and no longer publicly maintains its COVID dashboard which tracked student and staff cases of COVID. But the Prince William Health District notes that both the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, although caused by different viruses, and people can be sick with both at the same time.
The health district advised Friday, Oct. 28 that both influenza and other respiratory viruses are on the rise in the county, noting that “this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years.”
The health district
“We are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses in all of our UVA Health medical offices in the Prince William area,” said Dr. James Min, a family medicine physician at UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine and a UVA Health clinical physician executive, in an emailed statement.
“We have the ability to test for RSV and influenza in the office with a rapid test, and many patients now have access to home testing kits for COVID-19, so we are able to see the increase in numbers overall,” he said.
Similarly, in Woodbridge, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is experiencing “an increase in patients presenting with respiratory illness,” Dr. Alice Tang, chief medical officer, said in an Oct. 26 email. “We are seeing an increase in pediatric and adult patients presenting to the Emergency Department with RSV, Influenza and COVID,” Tang said.
However, only a “small portion of those patients are requiring admission to the hospital for further care,” Tang said.
Min reports that at UVA Health, “We are not seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations in adults, but we are seeing an increase in RSV hospitalizations for children.”
He warned, however, that “if the total number of cases of respiratory illnesses increase, then those adults who are at higher risk, such as those who have COPD, asthma, or [have] compromised immune systems, will be a high risk for hospitalization as well.”
Similar trends are happening across the state. Emergency rooms and urgent care clinics are reporting experiencing steep increases in patients presenting with both RSV and influenza-like illness, the Virginia Department of Health said in an Oct. 21 update.
“Public health surveillance indicates Virginia may experience a challenging flu and respiratory disease season this fall and winter,” VDH said.
Emergency visits for RSV “have quadrupled and have been rapidly increasing in Virginia … since early September,” according to the release.
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are hearing from hospital members that RSV cases and hospitalizations, particularly among pediatric patients, are rapidly rising,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
The VDH also reported that for the week ending Oct. 15, the percent of influenza-like illness visits was higher than it had been during the same week for the last five years.
Doctors are recommending that “everyone [receive] their influenza vaccination, even children,” Min said.
He also recommends frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and getting as much as rest as possible. “Getting a good night’s sleep every night will help keep your immune system strong,” he said.
Those who do get sick should stay home to “rest and recover,” he said.
“It is better to stay home for one day and recover then miss three to four days with a much more severe illness,” he said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
