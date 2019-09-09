Novant Health and Alive and Free will gather tonight for “Lights of Hope,” a candlelight vigil to recognize those suffering from the disease of addiction and remember those who died in the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The event will take place tonight, Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas.
The vigil will be held in the hospital's fourth-floor conference room. The candles will be electronic, which allows them to be used indoors, said Amy Zargarpur, supervisor of the hospital's intensive outpatient program.
The event is being held in conjunction with the IOP program's monthly graduation, Zargarpur said.
"We really want to honor the people who are graduating from our program and recognize their hard work as well," Zargarpur said.
Attendees will be offered ribbons to symbolize their loved ones’ journeys: red for active addiction; white for in recovery; gray for incarcerated due to addiction and black for deceased due to overdose or addiction-related incident, according to an announcement of the event.
For more information about the hospital's intensive outpatient program to treat those suffering from addiction, visit the program's website or call 703-369-8404.
It would have been nice to know a few days in advance about this event, concerning, (addiction).
