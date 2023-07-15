Manassas Park’s city hall and library building are closed for the weekend to repair minor damage caused by a lightning strike that happened on Friday night during storms that hit the city.
The lightning strike caused no fire nor physical damage to the building other than an issue with the building’s fire alarm system, according to Laszlo Palko, Manassas Park’s city manager.
Palko said power to the building was not impacted, and work is being done to fix the fire alarm panel that took the brunt of the lightning strike.
“Our building is fine. … Just reworking the fire alarm system that was struck by lightning,” Palko said in a text.
The city announced in a Saturday, July 15 Twitter post that the city hall and library will be temporarily closed this weekend. The city hall building is scheduled to open as usual on Monday, July 17, and the library will open on Tuesday, July 18. The library is always closed on Mondays, the tweet said.
The Manassas Park City Hall and library building is located at 1 Park Central Court and opened to the public last August after being in the works since 2018 as part of the city’s efforts to revitalize its downtown area.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
