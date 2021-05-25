Lifeguard, staff shortage will keep some county pools closed this Memorial Day weekend

Prince William will open its pools and waterparks this summer – after the coronavirus pandemic kept them closed in 2020. But a lack of lifeguards will keep the county from opening all six of its outdoor pools and waterparks in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Traditionally, the Memorial Day weekend marks the opening day for the county's pools and waterparks. But this year, only the Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will open in time for the holiday weekend. The county needs to hire and train more than two dozen lifeguards and other employees to open additional facilities, said Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The county’s seasonal hiring effort has taken a hit both because the pools lost several returning employees when the pools closed last season and because the county has been largely unable to hold its large, in-person hiring fairs because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wenrich said.
“Trying to get people back has certainly been difficult,” Wenrich said Tuesday, after the county announced the pools would reopen this season via a news release.
The county is hiring lifeguards now and is once again offering free lifeguard training to those who are not yet certified. The job is open to anyone who will be 15 by June 15. The starting pay is $11.67 an hour. The process starts with a swim test and then proceeds with about two days of in-person training, which is conducted over the weekends, Wenrich said.
“We pay for them to become fully licensed. It’s a lifelong skill they can possess. It’s a great team-building experience, and they can work at the pools all summer, make new friends and keep people safe.”
Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will open this Memorial Day weekend at full capacity from Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31, from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Other pools, including Splashdown Waterpark in Manassas, are expected to open on a week-by-week basis based on lifeguard staffing levels. The status of the pool and waterpark openings, along with operation hours, can be found at www.pwca.gov/pools.
Hammill Mill Pool in Woodbridge will be closed for an as-yet-undetermined amount of time due to needed repairs to the bottom of the pool, Wenrich said.
Some facilities may have reduced concessions, and extra activities such as after-hours rentals will not be available due to staffing limitations, according to a county news release.
Visitors who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. The county will continue enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting procedures and will comply with all applicable local and state COVID-19 laws and best practices, the release said.
“We are elated to re-open our gates this summer,” Seth Hendler-Voss, director of the county’s parks, recreation and tourism department said, in the news release. “We hope to see everyone soon; there’s a lot of splashing to catch up with!”
Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard should visit swimtest.pwcparksjobs.com to schedule a swim test.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.