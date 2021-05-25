You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lifeguard, staff shortage will keep some county pools closed this Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
waterworks

Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will be open this Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, May 29.

 Prince William County Parks & Recreation

Prince William will open its pools and waterparks this summer – after the coronavirus pandemic kept them closed in 2020. But a lack of lifeguards will keep the county from opening all six of its outdoor pools and waterparks in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Traditionally, the Memorial Day weekend marks the opening day for the county's pools and waterparks. But this year, only the Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will open in time for the holiday weekend. The county needs to hire and train more than two dozen lifeguards and other employees to open additional facilities, said Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The county’s seasonal hiring effort has taken a hit both because the pools lost several returning employees when the pools closed last season and because the county has been largely unable to hold its large, in-person hiring fairs because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wenrich said.

“Trying to get people back has certainly been difficult,” Wenrich said Tuesday, after the county announced the pools would reopen this season via a news release.

The county is hiring lifeguards now and is once again offering free lifeguard training to those who are not yet certified. The job is open to anyone who will be 15 by June 15. The starting pay is $11.67 an hour. The process starts with a swim test and then proceeds with about two days of in-person training, which is conducted over the weekends, Wenrich said.

“We pay for them to become fully licensed. It’s a lifelong skill they can possess. It’s a great team-building experience, and they can work at the pools all summer, make new friends and keep people safe.”

Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will open this Memorial Day weekend at full capacity from Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31, from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

Other pools, including Splashdown Waterpark in Manassas, are expected to open on a week-by-week basis based on lifeguard staffing levels. The status of the pool and waterpark openings, along with operation hours, can be found at www.pwca.gov/pools.

Hammill Mill Pool in Woodbridge will be closed for an as-yet-undetermined amount of time due to needed repairs to the bottom of the pool, Wenrich said.

Some facilities may have reduced concessions, and extra activities such as after-hours rentals will not be available due to staffing limitations, according to a county news release.

Visitors who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. The county will continue enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting procedures and will comply with all applicable local and state COVID-19 laws and best practices, the release said.

“We are elated to re-open our gates this summer,” Seth Hendler-Voss, director of the county’s parks, recreation and tourism department said, in the news release. “We hope to see everyone soon; there’s a lot of splashing to catch up with!”

Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard should visit swimtest.pwcparksjobs.com to schedule a swim test.

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters