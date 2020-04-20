While COVID-19 has everything shut down, the folks at Prince William Public Libraries have found other options. They have gone digital.
A science experiment on how to make a bottle rocket, LEGO play time, story time and Music and Motion videos are some of the things people can watch on the library's Facebook page and do while they are stuck at home.
Rachel Johnson, the library system's communication services division chief, said in a county press release the libraries are working to get out at least one video to post every day.
"We're trying to hit three a day, one for kids, one for teens and one for adults, but we're always doing a kids' virtual program every day."
Videos for children, such as Music in Motion and Story Time, usually come out in the mornings on Mondays and Tuesdays for instance, Johnson said.
"We're trying to make it consistent every week. Our programmers are just amazing. They're stepping up to the challenge."
In addition to putting out videos on Facebook, the libraries are working to get other programs online, Johnson said.
"We're working on book clubs. That's our next thing, getting the book clubs virtual."
The library offers other online services, as well. People who don't have library cards can get digital cards online at the library website.
This will give people full access to the library system's digital library and apps, such as Libby, by OverDrive, hoopla Digital, ebooks and audio books, Johnson said.
The main thing for the library system is to serve the community in the best way it can for now, Johnson said.
"Right now, we need to stay connected to our community, and it's important that our community knows that we're still there for them. If we can continue to provide service – not only just programs, but things like our digital library so they still have access to ebooks, audio books and other resources through our digital library – that's what we do. Our mission is to serve the community," the press release said.
For more information about library programs, visit pwcgov.org/library or visit facebook.com/PrinceWilliamPublicLibraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.