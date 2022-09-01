PWT Unity Reed Windows

Unity Reed Windows Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
PWT Unity Reed Windows -- students two boys

Unity Reed High School students in a classroom newly lit with windows.
PWT Unity Reed Windows -- Lisa Stafford

Unity Reed High School Spanish teacher Lisa Stafford said she is overjoyed to have windows in her classroom after 24 years of teaching. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a window. It’s amazing. I’m happier.”
PWT Unity Reed Windows Lisa Stafford's classroom

Lisa Stafford’s Spanish students at Unity Reed H.S. are excited about the new windows and the sunlight pouring into their classroom. “The classroom feels more open, brighter,” said student Brandon Patterson, 16.
PWT Unity Reed Windows Adele Jackson

Brentsville District School Board Representative Adele Jackson and Unity Reed High School Principal Richard Nichols.
PWT Unity Reed Windows -- English teacher Lori Sterne

Unity Reed High School I.B. English teacher Lori Sterne said she moved to a new classroom with windows over the summer. “It’s cozy,” she said. 
