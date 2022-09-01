After teaching in a windowless classroom for more than a decade, Unity Reed High School teacher Lori Sterne said she sometimes begins her days without switching on the overhead lights. That’s because this school year, she doesn’t have to. For the first time ever, her classroom has a huge, floor-to-ceiling window that bathes the room in natural light.
Sterne, who teaches International Baccalaureate English, said she can already tell that the new widows are making a difference.
“There’s an overall positive vibe in here -- a little less head down. The need for natural sunlight is a real thing. I think it does affect students -- just their whole mood,” she said.
“I absolutely love the windows, said Unity Reed student Fiona Delaroderie, 16. “It makes my mood much more bright and more optimistic. It’s just so perfect.”
The natural light, she added, makes her feel more “open-minded and happier” to be at school.
Unity Reed Spanish teacher Lisa Stafford said she “loves” her classroom’s new windows.
“This has been my classroom for 24 years. This is the first time I’ve ever had a window,” she said. “It’s amazing. I’m happier.”
As for her students, Stafford says, “It’s the natural light coming in -- the kids are different. There’s definitely been a change in attitude. Students come in here, and they all want to sit by the windows. It’s prime real estate right now.”
“The classroom feels more open, and I prefer the natural light in the classroom,” said Michael Maurojorge, 16, adding that the windows make the atmosphere in the room “calmer.”
Located on Rixlew Lane in Manassas, Unity Reed is turning 50 this year and is one of the county’s oldest high schools. In 2020, the school, formerly known as Stonewall Jackson High School, got a new name as well as a promise from school division officials that more substantive changes were coming.
That was important for the school’s nearly 2,400 students who said they felt their aging school was getting less attention and investment than newer schools such as Patriot and Colgan high schools, both of which were built with a new design that heavily features windows and natural light. Back then, both students and teachers alike complained that the school’s solid-brick exterior “looked like a prison,” a sentiment repeated by several students during a recent visit to Unity Reed.
Thanks to work that began on the last day of school this past June, 30 Unity Reed classrooms have so far been outfitted with new windows, and the entire front façade of the building has a new look.
Construction workers will be back at Unity Reed next summer to put the finishing touches on the outside of the front of the building and also to add more windows to classrooms in the back of the building, said Unity Reed Principal Richard Nichols.
The response to the school’s new look from both teachers and students has been “fabulous,” Nichols said. “It’s like a new school. Everyone’s excited.”
Nichols has spent a total of 29 years at the school, rising from a history teacher to an assistant principal and then principal, a position he has held for 16 years.
Sterne noted that the students themselves advocated for the school refresh.
“A few years ago, our students stood up and said, ‘We want our school to reflect who we are and be beautiful. We feel like our school should be comparable to other schools in the county.’”
The new windows, she said, are a direct result of that advocacy. “Our students stood up and really made a name for themselves,” she said.
$30 million budgeted to add windows at 5 schools
In early 2020, former superintendent Steve Walts proposed installing windows at some aging schools around the county to offer students and staff the benefit of more natural light. The Prince William County School Board, with the support of new Superintendent LaTanya McDade, approved an updated capital improvement plan last spring that designated about $30.2 million to install windows as Unity Reed H.S. as well as Osbourn Park High, Gar-Field High, Woodbridge Senior High and Graham Park Middle School. All were built in the 1960s and 1970s when windows were not considered a priority in public schools.
Unity Reed and Osbourn Park high schools are slated to have windows installed this year. Graham Park Middle is scheduled to have new windows installed in 2023, followed by Gar-Field and Woodbridge Senior high schools, which will follow in 2024, according to the school division’s most recent capital improvement plan.
The Unity Reed “community said they wanted their voices heard, and wanted support for their students, school and staff. I believe the board has done that,” said Brentsville School Board Member Adele Jackson.
“I am thrilled to read the positive feedback from the community about Unity Reed and seeing it firsthand today is exciting,” Jackson said during an Aug. 27 visit to the school.
“The windows help with sustainability. When integrated with our electric lighting systems, it can provide energy savings,” she added.
A former classroom teacher, Jackson also talked about the benefits to student performance.
“There is research that shows improved academic gains and higher test scores in classrooms that are daylit compared to those that are not,” she said.
“I’m happy for my students that they can be proud to come to our school because it looks pretty,” Sterne said. “It’s not brand new, but it’s pretty.”
There’s only one negative, Sterne noted: “The windows in my classroom are incredible, except I have noticed I’m distracted for a little bit sometimes if I see a butterfly fly by, but I’m going to work on that.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
