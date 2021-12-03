You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: In support of a ‘PW Digital Gateway’ restricted to data centers

I, along with the overwhelming majority of residents and landowners of Pageland Lane, support the proposed “PW Digital Gateway” restricted to data centers. Prince William County Economic Development Director Christina Winn says the county is about out of desirable land for data center development. The industry is telling us that the Pageland Lane corridor is precisely where they want to be; Pageland Lane is close to Ashburn, and the high-voltage electric transmission lines and dark fiber are already here. 

Massive, towering transmission lines, relentless construction and commuter traffic, and nearby commercial development have negatively impacted generational farmland. The Pageland Lane corridor is located on the eastern edge of the “rural crescent,” which was established in 1998 and intended to be revisited after 20 years. Gainesville Crossing’s 3 million square foot commercial development is currently under construction right across the street. Pageland Lane corridor is not rural anymore! 

The PW Digital Gateway will create thousands of high-paying tech and union construction jobs and bring in an enormous amount of commercial tax revenue. We don’t want to lose this opportunity to our neighbors. 

The interest groups and alarmists are wrong: Viewsheds, watersheds, and water quality will be protected. 

Tell the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to do the right thing for the future of Prince William County and vote yes to approve this once-in-a-lifetime smart growth opportunity. 

Mike Grossman 

Gainesville  

