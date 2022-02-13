Less than 1 inch to 3 inches of snow expected in Prince William, National Weather Service says

Snow has begun falling across Prince William County this morning, but accumulations will likely be lower locally than initially expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Much of the county will likely end up with less than 1 inch of snow by late afternoon, according to the latest six-hour snow forecast released at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
The winter weather advisory that remains in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, however, continues to predict 1 to 3 inches with up to 5 inches in some places. The advisory area stretches from central, northeast and northern Maryland to northern and central Virginia.
The weather service warns that heaviest accumulations will be on non-paved surfaces. The advisory warns that motorists should take caution on roads that may be slippery.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says Interstate 95 and other primary routes have been pre-treated with brine solution, which can reduce the risk of hazardous road conditions and helps crews with snow removal.
“But even with pre-treatment, slick surfaces are still possible,” VDOT’s Fredericksburg division tweeted Sunday morning.
“Once snow begins, crews will apply salt to help reduce icing, and sand to provide traction for motorists' vehicle tires,” VDOT added. “Plowing will occur when around 2 inches of snow or slush has accumulated on the road surface.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.