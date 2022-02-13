 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Less than 1 inch to 3 inches of snow expected in Prince William, National Weather Service says

  • Updated
  • 0
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 9.39.59 AM.png

Snow accumulations of less than 1 inch to 3 inches are expected across Prince William today, according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.

 National Weather Service

Snow has begun falling across Prince William County this morning, but accumulations will likely be lower locally than initially expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the county will likely end up with less than 1 inch of snow by late afternoon, according to the latest six-hour snow forecast released at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 9.15.00 AM.png

The winter weather advisory that remains in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, however, continues to predict 1 to 3 inches with up to 5 inches in some places. The advisory area stretches from central, northeast and northern Maryland to northern and central Virginia.

The weather service warns that heaviest accumulations will be on non-paved surfaces. The advisory warns that motorists should take caution on roads that may be slippery. 

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Interstate 95 and other primary routes have been pre-treated with brine solution, which can reduce the risk of hazardous road conditions and helps crews with snow removal.

“But even with pre-treatment, slick surfaces are still possible,” VDOT’s Fredericksburg division tweeted Sunday morning.

“Once snow begins, crews will apply salt to help reduce icing, and sand to provide traction for motorists' vehicle tires,” VDOT added. “Plowing will occur when around 2 inches of snow or slush has accumulated on the road surface.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters