Lease dispute results in closure of Lake Ridge-area ‘steakhouse’

Sign at The All American Steakhouse in Lake Ridge

A sign at the door of The All American Steakhouse in Lake Ridge announces the restaurant's Oct. 30 closing date.

 John Calhoun

Known for its steaks, salads and yummy yeast dinner rolls, The All American Steakhouse in Lake Ridge is closing for good on Saturday, Oct. 30, after 15 years in business.

The reason for the closure is landlord issues, according to one of the restaurant chain’s founders and Kim Manning, a manager at its Lake Ridge location.

Brock Anderson, one of The All American Steakhouse chain’s founders, said the restaurant  had a lease at The Glen at Merchant Plaza, near the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Prince William Parkway, for 10 years with a five-year renewal. When that lease was coming up, “we tried to work things out with the landlord that made sense under the current climate and conditions,” he said.

“We were still doing fine there. We really appreciate the community,” Anderson said. “We just couldn’t come to something that the landlord was comfortable with, and we were comfortable with.”

The Glen at Merchant Plaza is owned and operated by Saul Centers of Bethesda, Maryland. Requests for comment were not immediately returned Thursday.

The company has five restaurants, which include the Lake Ridge location, as wells as franchises.

The closing of the Lake Ridge location will not impact The All American Steakhouse restaurant on Va. 234 near the Ashland subdivision.

“A lot of our employees here will be transferring to that location, and some of us are transferring out to Maryland to some of our newer stores there,” Manning said. The flagship restaurant is in Edgewater, Maryland.

“As far as the company goes, it was made very clear that everyone who is working here is going to have a job at another store,” Manning said. 

Anderson said they took the staff into consideration and ensured the restaurant’s employees could transfer to the Va. 234 restaurant location, which has a Manassas mailing address.

Word about the closing spread quickly on Facebook with many patrons saying they are saddened by the news.

“Oh no! That is heartbreaking to hear,” wrote Melissa Raphael Bevins. “My kids love it there.”

“I love this place. Our Christmas Eve tradition to eat there after church,” wrote Christie Albert. 

“I’ve lived here almost my whole life, and that was a family favorite,” wrote Haley Antwine.  

Anderson said the chain is open to looking for a new site in the Woodbridge area as well as franchising.

“We love the area. It’s been great to us,” Anderson said. “This was not an easy decision for us. We cannot say how much we appreciate the community and its support.

“Hopefully some of our guests will journey over to [the other restaurant],” he said.

Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com

