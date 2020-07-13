The Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center is being accused of continuing to hold inmates beyond their release dates in cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officials despite the end of the jail’s 287(g) agreement, according to a former jail board member who resigned over the practice and a lawsuit filed in Prince William County Circuit Court.
Lisa Shea, who recently changed her last name from Johnson-Firth, is a longtime Manassas immigration attorney who was appointed to serve as an alternate to the jail board in May.
She announced her resignation from the jail board July 2, a day after the jail was to have ended its 11-year-old 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.
Shea said she resigned after learning jail officials were still cooperating with ICE detainers and holding inmates beyond their release times and dates to allow ICE to retrieve and detain them.
“In the face of learning that Prince William is continuing to allow detainers and ICE pickups at the jail, I have come to realize that I have a significant conflict of interest and will not be able to both jealously represent my clients and the interests of the jail board,” Shea wrote.
On Monday, both Sheriff Glen Hill and jail Superintendent Pete Meletis said the jail is not holding inmates beyond their release time for ICE.
But Meletis said jail staff notify ICE whenever they are told an inmate with an ICE detainer is set to be released. Meletis declined to say how much lead time ICE is generally granted before the inmate leaves the jail.
"When our staff is notified that someone is being released, ICE is notified," Meletis said in a July 13 interview. "If ICE is here, they will be released to ICE."
The jail board, which includes three new members appointed by the Democratic-led Prince William Board of County Supervisors, let the jail’s 287(g) agreement expire June 30. During a June 17 meeting, the board refused to offer a motion to approve Hill’s resolution to renew the agreement.
In place at the jail since 2009, the 287(g) agreement gave ICE direct access to jail inmates by authorizing specially trained jail officers to act as ICE agents. The ICE-trained officers had access to ICE databases and issued ICE detainers at the agency’s request. Under the former agreement, the jail held inmates up to 48 hours after their release date, or 72 hours over holiday weekends, to allow ICE officials to apprehend them. Critics of the agreement said it drove a wedge between the county’s sizable Hispanic community and police.
Lawsuit: Holding inmates for ICE is ‘unconstitutional’
In a lawsuit and related legal actions filed Friday, July 10, a Manassas man currently detained at the jail is Hill and Meletis on the grounds the jail plans to hold him past his release date to allow ICE to take him into custody.
According to the complaint, Luis Alfredo Alvarez Paz, of Manassas, was arrested June 27 on misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and giving a false identification to a police officer. Paz has been held at the jail since his arrest on $1,000 bail, his defense attorney Jessica Foster said Friday.
Paz could post a bail bond but has decided not to because an ICE detainer has been issued for him upon his release and he fears the jail will hold him for ICE, Foster said.
The lawsuit was filed by Alexandria attorney Sebastian Norton, who has agreed to represent Paz pro bono, Foster said.
“A team of amazing lawyers took on the case pro bono for the benefit of my client, held on misdemeanor charges for which a U.S. citizen would not serve one day in jail,” Foster wrote.
The lawsuit Norton filed on Paz’s behalf accuses Hill and Meletis of false imprisonment and charges they are acting unconstitutionally and outside their authority by seeking to hold Paz for ICE beyond his release.
Hill said July 13 that the jail officers previously assigned to work for ICE have been reassigned, and that the jail is no longer contacting ICE regarding inmates beyond what is required by Virginia law. State law requires that jails alert ICE of any non-citizens booked into the jail on felony charges.
Hill further said the lawsuit presupposes what Paz and his attorneys believe will happen when Paz is released on bail.
“He’s really not filing a lawsuit based on fact. He’s filing a lawsuit based on what he thinks is going to happen,” Hill said.
“He can allege what he wants to, but the release process is the same for everyone,” Hill added. “If a person gets out on bond and gets released, I have no authority to hold them.”
The lawsuit asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment ordering Hill and Meletis not hold Paz beyond his legal release and to declare it unconstitutional to detain any inmates beyond their scheduled release dates for the purposes of “enforc[ing] or facilitat[ing] federal civil immigration law.”
The complaint cites 2015 and 2019 legal opinions by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and argues local officials do not have the legal authority to hold inmates beyond their release times or dates.
“An ‘ICE detainer is merely a request’ and ‘does not create for a law enforcement agency either the obligation or legal authority to maintain custody of a prisoner who is otherwise eligible for immediate release from local or state custody,’” the complaint states, quoting from Herring’s opinions.
“With the expiration of the 287(g) agreement between the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board and ICE on June 30, 2020, [Hill and Meletis] have no lawful authority to continue to detain [Paz] beyond the conclusion of his criminal case and court-ordered release,” it states.
Norton said he filed the complaint as well as an application for emergency temporary injunction in hopes a judge will rule before the end of the week when Paz is expected to have his criminal charges resolved via a fine but no jail time.
The goal, Norton said Saturday, is to “have an order in hand when [Paz] is expected to be released.”
Shea: Paz not a ‘serious criminal alien’
Shea is Paz’s immigration attorney. She declined to share details about his immigration status but said his case represents a common occurrence before the 287(g) agreement expired. Immigrants accused of lower level crimes, such as drunk in public or driving without a license, were sometimes booked into the jail and picked up by ICE even before their criminal cases were resolved.
The practice not only denies individuals their due process rights but also “severely complicates” their efforts to gain legal immigration status, Shea said, if they end up with unresolved criminal cases when they are taken into ICE custody. Such circumstances could cause a federal immigration attorney to deny their release, Shea said.
Under both Virginia and federal law, ICE can issue detainers for inmates for whom ICE officials believe they have probable cause to detain for civil immigration violations. Under ICE’s “secure communities program,” of which every Virginia jail is a part, ICE screens jail databases and can issue detainers for inmates. Virginia law also allows jails and prisons to release inmates for whom ICE has issued a detainer within five days of their release dates.
The lawsuit argues, however, that inmates cannot be held past their release dates and times for the purpose of providing ICE time to pick them up.
The misdemeanor crimes for which Paz is accused – driving without a license and providing false identification to police – are typically resolved without a jail sentence or with a very short sentence, which likely would not allow ICE enough time to pick up someone facing those charges, Shea said.
In that way, Paz’s case is typical of the kind immigrants and their advocates most fear: those in which people in the process of trying to gain legal immigration status end up subject to ICE detention and possible deportation as a result of low level, non-violent, non-felony crimes.
“That’s why his case was ideal to bring this lawsuit, because he is not a serious criminal alien,” Shea said.
Shea also said immigration advocates have reason to believe the jail might now be purposely slow-walking the release of immigrants for whom detainers have been issued, which would be unlawful if inmates are being held longer for the sole purpose of buying time for ICE, she said.
“Once they are released from state custody, they should be released and not held even for one more minute,” she said.
Hill denied that claim, saying inmates are not being held longer than usual, and said he had no control over actions by ICE.
“I know I’ve seen ICE come over and pick up people as they’re walking out of the courthouse,” Hill said, noting that ICE agents could also travel to private homes and businesses to apprehend people wanted on civil immigration warrants.
“How they pick up people, I don’t know,” he added. “All I know is we are not holding people at the ADC [beyond their release time] if they have an ICE detainer.”
This story has been updated to include comments from jail Superintendent Pete Meletis. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
