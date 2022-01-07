Latest snow: Manassas, Gainesville report 4 inches; Dale City, Dumfries get less

This time it was Gainesville and Manassas Park that received the bulk of the snow – about 3.6 and 4 inches, respectively – but there were no major problems on area roadways during the latest storm, and power has mostly been restored around the county.
Meanwhile, the entire area can expect below-freezing temperatures and blustery winds until sometime Sunday. Freezing rain is forecast Sunday morning until temperatures are expected to warm to the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Fortunately, however, most Prince William County residents will have access to power and heat. Only about a dozen customers were still without power as of about 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to Dominion Energy and NOVEC.
Dominion Power was reporting about 22,500 customers still without power across the state, including more than 5,000 in Stafford County. But only three customers in Prince William County were still in the dark, according to the utility’s outage map.
NOVEC was reporting seven customers without power in the county, including five in the area of Joplin Road and a few at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
At the height of the post-snowstorm outages, more than 23,000 customers in Prince William County were without power. About 3,000 remained without power on Thursday, mostly in Dumfries and Dale City.
Preliminary snow totals around the area reported between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Friday morning included:
Manassas Park: 4 inches
Gainesville: 3.6 inches
Nokesville: 3 inches
Dale City: 3 inches
Manassas: 3 inches
Haymarket: 3 inches
Independent Hill: 2.9 inches
Dale City: 2.8 inches
Dumfries 1.8 inches
