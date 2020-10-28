Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 12 points in Virginia, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Biden leads Trump 53% to 41% among likely Virginia voters. Another 2% support another candidate, and 3% remain undecided. The results show a 7-point increase for Biden from the Wason Center’s last poll, conducted in mid-September, which had him ahead by only 5 points.
Biden’s lead comes from the strong support of women, Black voters and college-educated voters. According to the poll, Trump shows only a small advantage among non-college educated voters, 48% to 46%, and trails Biden among voters 45 and older 54% to 42%.
“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” said Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic incumbent, is leading his Republican challenger Daniel Gade by 20 points among likely Virginia voters, 57% to 37%, also a 7-point increase from the Wason Center’s mid-September poll.
Virginia voters also identified the COVID-19 pandemic as the most important issue for the next president to address, followed by the economy, health care, racial inequality and climate change. Wason Center Academic Director Quentin Kidd said: “Voters have COVID-19 on their minds as they vote, which is not good news for President Trump.”
Voters also strongly support the proposed constitutional amendment to establish a redistricting commission, 54% to 24%. Despite opposition by the state Democratic Party, 66% of likely Democratic voters support the amendment. Republicans are in support of the amendment by a closer margin, 48% to 31%, with 21% undecided.
The results of the poll are based on 908 interviews of registered Virginia voters who have voted in at least two general elections in the last four years, including 358 on landline phones and 550 on cell phone. The interviews were conducted from Oct. 15 to 27.
