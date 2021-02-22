Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House will close for good at the end of March after 28 years in business.
Tim’s is located outside Dumfries and on the Potomac River on land owned by Potomac Shores. Biddle Real Estate Ventures, the owner of Potomac Shores, told Tim’s Rivershore owner Tim Bauckman last week it would not extend his lease beyond March, Bauckman said. An email to Biddle Real Estate Ventures seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Tim’s will remain open on the weekends in March with a smaller menu to give everyone a chance to say goodbye, Bauckman said.
“I wish we had another year to finish up,” he added.
In an emotional post on Facebook, Bauckman said: “I wish I wasn’t telling everybody this. This is not what we wish would have happened. It’s a heartbreaker.”
Bauckman talked about the people he had met there, that his kids had grown up there, that people had gotten married, baptized and divorced there.
“If it could happen, it happened here,” he said.
Bauckman said the owners of the property thought they found something else that would be better for the spot. “They want something shiny and new,” Bauckman said.
The Rivershore building has been around for decades, built by watermen. Commercial fishermen, the initial owners, ran the original restaurant until Bauckman bought it nearly 30 years ago. It’s always been a bit rough along the edges.
“I know we were never fancy. We never wanted to be that. We were a crab house on the river and that’s what we wanted to be,” Bauckman said. “To me, that’s what fits here.”
Bauckman sold his property to KSI, a predecessor to Biddle, in 2004, and maintained an extended lease since then. There had been plans by Potomac Shores’ developers to build a marina nearby with a new Tim’s Rivershore restaurant.
“Of all the scenarios, I would never in a million years think this would be it,” Bauckman said. “It’s one of the hardest things about it.”
Bauckman also has Tim’s restaurants in Fairview Beach, Coles Point and Lake Anna.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
