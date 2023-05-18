Back in July 2022, when a comprehensive plan amendment that would turn northern Prince William County into a massive data center development was being considered, the plans depicted two large parks and hundreds of acres of green space as key to the project.
The parks became a selling point. Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, a long supporter of the project, touted them in a newsletter to constituents last October. More recently, Compass and QTS, two data center developers involved in the Prince William Digital Gateway, as the project is known, included the parks in their depictions of “800 acres of new connected open space” as they unveiled their plans to area residents.
But a close look at the plans reveals no real plans for the parks. Instead, there are only hopes and promises that the parks will come to fruition. When Compass and QTS Data Centers recently applied to rezone the land for data centers, the final step in the approval process, their applications made it clear that the big parks are not part of their projects at this point.
Critics of the digital corridor see this as a betrayal. “Now we can see what they are submitting for the rezoning, and all that parkland is gone,” said Chris Carroll, a Nokesville resident who has tracked the issue closely.
Meanwhile, Prince William County officials indicated in an email last week that their plans to create the larger parks – about 100 acres at the northern end and 89 acres at the southern ends of the digital corridor -- are vague at best.
Noting that the parks were not part of the developers’ rezoning applications, a county spokesperson wrote: “The parks … can be acquired through proffers associated with future rezonings, donations/conservation easements or the county can purchase these properties.”
Whether or when any of that will happen is unclear.
A map of the area handed out by Compass Datacenters last month says neither Compass nor QTS has any of the land slated for the parks under contract. But two landowners in the southern park zone indicated in interviews they are talking to the data center developers, and an email from QTS lawyer Antonio Calabrese last October said QTS had “several of these key pieces” under contract.
Still, whether QTS would exercise the contracts is an open question – as the county has designated those areas as open space or parkland -- not data centers.
“They're not going to pay for it because they would have to pay data center rates for parkland. And they're not going to do that,” said Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, who is opposed to the PW Digital Gateway and skeptical of the parks plan.
“I asked [a data center developer] how are you going to make that happen? You know, you're talking about other people's property,” said Weir. Weir called the parks plan “nothing more than a poorly vetted boondoggle.”
That would leave it to the county to condemn and buy the land at prices inflated by recent data center purchases of up to $900,000 an acre.
Last year, state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, put $2.5 million into the state budget as matching funds to try to help purchase the land slated for parks as an expansion of Conway-Robinson Memorial State Forest. But so far, the county has not figured out how to use that money. If no progress is made, up to 300 acres of the 800 acres advertised as county parks would not become parks at all.
Asked how they thought these areas would become parks, a QTS spokesperson said, “QTS does not have a specific proffer related to these properties, as they are not under our control. However, QTS has approached landowners regarding the acquisition of this property to support the vision of the park. The land acquisition would then be dedicated to the county.”
Asked similar questions, a Compass spokesperson replied: “We’re not in a position to comment on land that’s not part of our zoning application.”
Trails, smaller parks
Setting aside the major parks, both QTS and Compass plan a network of pedestrian and equestrian trails inside buffer areas that run alongside Little Bull Run and other creeks in the digital corridor. Those areas, mostly wooded, roam through data center sites along largely undevelopable “resource protection areas” and add up to several hundred acres of green space.
Compass and QTS also have plans to donate small parcels for public use. Compass has offered to donate two acres of land and spend $175,000 to help create a Settlement and Thornton School Interpretative Center at the site of a former African American school and community at the corner of Thornton Drive and Pageland Lane.
In an email, county spokesperson Nikki Brown wrote that QTS intends to donate three parcels of land as parkland. One, which would go to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, is a nine-acre quadrangle on the eastern tip of portion of land that juts eastward from Pageland Lane. QTS would also donate five acres near the Conway-Robinson State Forest for a Confederate railroad trailhead and park.
Further north, QTS plans to donate 15 acres of a larger parcel it has optioned on the banks of the Lick Branch. That could form part of the 100-plus acre site the county wants to turn into the northern Natural Cultural Resources Park. But the remainder of the park is not in developers’ rezoning plans.
Matters are further complicated by an email Calabrese sent on Oct. 24, 2022, to then-planning director Rebecca Horner, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The email suggests QTS used open space as a bargaining chip with county officials.
Previously, QTS had agreed to not put a power substation east of high-voltage power lines near the battlefield park. In his email, Calabrese indicated a change of heart: Now QTS wanted to put the substation east of the power lines to make use of developable land there. If it could not, Calabrese wrote, QTS will “not be inclined” to convey the nine-acre lot to the battlefield.
Furthermore, he wrote, if QTS could not put its substation where it wanted, it “cannot be expected” to help buy any land for the southernmost park, where it had several parcels under contract. “Respectfully, that is not reasonable or realistic,” he wrote.
QTS’s rezoning applications now show a substation east of the powerlines. The Prince William Times asked the county whether QTS, which apparently got what it wanted, would help acquire land for the park. Brown, the county spokesperson, said the substation site is still under review. As for a deal, she said, “We are not aware of developer’s plans to donate land, other than what the applicant has proffered.” QTS did not respond to a question about the matter.
Park plan origins
The parks were not always part of the PW Digital Gateway plan.
On July 20, 2021, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to start the process of amending the county’s comprehensive plan to allow a “Tech/Flex” zone for data centers in about 2,139 acres of the formerly protected rural crescent. That November, Mary Ann Ghadban, a landowner under contract to QTS, submitted an application for a needed CPA to move the project forward
A plan for Ghadban’s CPA, submitted to the county on March 9, 2022, did not show the northern and southern parks. It did show a long worm-like corridor running north and south through the center of the PW Digital Gateway labeled “Catharpin Greenway Extension.”
But on April 8, Ghadban’s law firm submitted a second CPA draft. “Publicly accessible open space will be increased by over 400 acres,” the document said. It depicted large green zones in the north and the south – though they were not labeled.
It mentioned “access to a new cultural and natural resource park” in the north, the Thornton schoolhouse education site, and, in the south “an expansion of Conway-Robinson Forest Park to connect it to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.”
It recommended “donations of land” to make the parks happen.
By July, plans had jelled. For a July 20, 2022, work session, the county’s planning staff supplied a map with three parks: the large northern and southern parks and the Catharpin Creek Greenway Extension, which mainly ran along Little Bull Run. Titled “PW Digital Gateway Green Infrastructure Map,” it was sent to the planning commission on Sept. 14.
But when QTS and Compass filed applications to rezone properties under contract for the digital corridor, virtually none of the land in the northern and southern parks – and even significant parts of the Catharpin Creek greenway extension – were included.
“CPA study areas not under contract by Compass or QTS,” was what a map issued by Compass called them at its Catharpin Valley Open House on April 25.
From a financial viewpoint, Carroll says he gets it. Why would data center developers pay data center prices for property designated parkland?
“We've been saying for a year, there's no way QTS and Compass are gonna buy these huge parcels of space that are in this environmental resource zone -- because they can't build on it,” he said.
The Prince William Times contacted four landowners in the area designated as the southern park. One, who asked that her name not be printed, said she was under contract with a developer. She said she didn’t care what they did with her property since she had long been planning to move.
A second, Robert Hendrix, was more enthusiastic. He would not say whether he was under contract, but said, “The thing I can tell you is that if the digital gateway center gets approved and goes in, our property will automatically become a park. It's gonna be a wildlife refuge.”
Two others, Woodrow Duncan and Chris Gallmetzer, said they had not been contacted by data center developers and did not know their land was proposed for a park. Chris’s wife Pamela said she was opposed to the data center complex, period.
“It’s a shame to do this right in the middle of a battlefield,” she said. Duncan said if the county condemned his land it would have to pay fair market value, which was ever increasing. “My taxes have shot way up,” he said.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
Wow! Between willfully breaking freedom of information act law or lying about parks that don’t exist! Ann Wheeler needs to go!
Yet another bait and switch from your munificent benefactors at QTS and Compass Datacenters. Is there any wonder why the masses turn out to demonstrate every time they try to hold some bogus “open house” designed to peddle their noxious Kool Aid?
Their co-conspirators on the Board of County Supervisors continue to sell us further down the river by abetting this ongoing corporate exploitation. They irresponsibly allowed flimsy QTS and Compass claims of “800 acres of new connected open space” to go unchallenged.
Chair Ann Wheeler’s “Special Issue” of The Wheeler Report on October 30th, 2022 even heralded “807 acres for parks and open space” and “three new parks”. Her April 14th, 2023 edition of The Wheeler Report encouraged residents to attend a QTS open house, and touted their “Environmental, Social and Governance sustainability initiatives”. There was no mention of any honesty or sincerity initiatives, which was obviously a bridge too far.
Were such unabashed sales pitches made in the interest of Prince William County taxpayers or was she merely acting as a shill for QTS and Compass?
Will these advertised parks ever materialize and, if so, who will pay for them? As with every bait and switch, hold onto your wallet.
