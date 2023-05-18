Photo_News_data center rezoning_sign 2.jpg

A sign promoting the PW Digital Gateway along Pageland Lane. 

 By Peter Cary
map of Prince William Digital Gateway draft plan

A map of Prince William County's plan for the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal that would open 2,139 acres in the county’s rural crescent to data centers. The area is comprised of residential neighborhoods and small farms along Pageland Lane.

The county's plan envisions at least three areas of dedicated parkland, a 300-foot wildlife corridor running along streams that cut through the area and buffers of at least 150 feet to reduce the impacts of the data centers on Manassas National Battlefield Park and nearby homes and cultural areas.
(2) comments

Elena
Elena

Wow! Between willfully breaking freedom of information act law or lying about parks that don’t exist! Ann Wheeler needs to go!

wawright
wawright

Yet another bait and switch from your munificent benefactors at QTS and Compass Datacenters. Is there any wonder why the masses turn out to demonstrate every time they try to hold some bogus “open house” designed to peddle their noxious Kool Aid?

Their co-conspirators on the Board of County Supervisors continue to sell us further down the river by abetting this ongoing corporate exploitation. They irresponsibly allowed flimsy QTS and Compass claims of “800 acres of new connected open space” to go unchallenged.

Chair Ann Wheeler’s “Special Issue” of The Wheeler Report on October 30th, 2022 even heralded “807 acres for parks and open space” and “three new parks”. Her April 14th, 2023 edition of The Wheeler Report encouraged residents to attend a QTS open house, and touted their “Environmental, Social and Governance sustainability initiatives”. There was no mention of any honesty or sincerity initiatives, which was obviously a bridge too far.

Were such unabashed sales pitches made in the interest of Prince William County taxpayers or was she merely acting as a shill for QTS and Compass?

Will these advertised parks ever materialize and, if so, who will pay for them? As with every bait and switch, hold onto your wallet.

