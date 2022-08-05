Class sizes will be larger, some high school courses might not be available and double bus runs will once again be the norm when Prince William County students return to classes later this month, according to a Friday evening email from Superintendent LaTanya McDade.
The email, McDade’s first to parents and students in a few weeks, offered the first update regarding how the school division is faring amid the ongoing, nationwide teacher shortage that has become more severe this year, according to the Washington Post and several other news outlets.
Prince William County schools have already hired nearly 900 new teachers and instructional staff members but still have about 318 school-based instructional vacancies, McDade said in the message.
The school division typically hires between 600 and 800 new teachers each school year. McDade's email noted that the Prince William County School board added 170 new instructional positions to the school division's budget for the current school year, and student enrollment has grown.
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 22. Teachers are scheduled to report to schools a week earlier, on Monday, Aug. 15.
About 5,700 members of the school division’s instructional staff are returning to their schools this fall, McDade said.
But the numerous vacancies will mean that some elementary school classes “may be larger than preferred” but will remain within state’s class size limits. That includes for students with “individualized education plans” or IEPs, McDade said.
“Our division’s fervent goal is to work resourcefully and diligently toward a highly qualified teacher in every classroom, and we continue to remain hard at work in filling our remaining vacancies in a highly competitive market amidst a national teacher shortage,” she wrote.
The Virginia Department of Education requires at least one teacher to every 24 students in the early elementary school grades. No kindergarten class can have more than 29 students, and kindergarten classes with more than 24 students must have a teacher’s aide. In the budget for the current school year, the Prince William County School Board allocated funding for a teacher’s aide for every kindergarten classroom across the school division.
Virginia limits class sizes in grades one, two and three to 30 students. In grades four through six, the state requires a ratio of no more than 25 students to each teacher, and no individual class can be larger than 35 students.
There is no state class size limit for grades seven and above. English classes in grades six through 12, however, must have one teacher for every 24 students, according to state code.
The Prince William County school division is offering teachers at the middle and high school level an extra $14,000 a year if they agree to teach an additional class section. That’s an increase from $12,000 last year, McDade’s email said.
“In some limited circumstances, there may be changes to course offerings at the secondary level as staffing is finalized,” her email said.
Regarding buses and bus drivers, McDade said that while the school division has “made progress” in addressing the national bus driver shortage, “double bus runs will continue to be necessary this year.”
McDade’s email also noted that:
- Back-to-school packets will be available in ParentVUE on Monday, Aug. 8, and should be completed by Friday, Sept. 16. In completing this packet, parents/guardians will review emergency cards, update contact information and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgments. Visit the Back to School webpage for more information and resources, including instructions for completing the back-to-school packet.
- Bus schedules will be available in ParentVUE on Aug. 9.
