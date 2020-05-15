The Haymarket Town Council could see a shakeup this Tuesday. The mayor and all five current councilmembers are facing challengers in the May 19 election that will determine who will lead the town for the next two years.
Haymarket voters will have two mayoral candidates and 10 council candidates to choose from. Voters will elect one mayor and six councilmembers.
Incumbent Mayor David Leake is defending his seat against challenger Kenneth Luersen.
Incumbent council members Robert Day, Connor Leake, Chris Morris, Madhu Panthi and Steve Shannon are defending their seats against challengers Joe Pasanello, TracyLynn Pater, R. Marchant Schneider, Thomas Utz and Robert Weir.
The current mayor and all five council members are running a campaign together under the name #TeamHaymarket. The only challenger included in the slate is Utz, who has received the backing of the current council.
Their website touts the slate as a “diverse and experienced group of individuals running for Town Council focused on the goal of continuing to move Haymarket into a flourishing town.”
“#TeamHaymarket brings 29 years of experience working collaboratively on committees, commissions, boards, or previous councils making us the best option for our town,” the group’s website says.
Candidates not part of the #TeamHaymarket slate outlined their priorities in a questionnaire from the Prince William Area League of Women Voters earlier this month. The answers candidates submitted can be found here.
Luersen said his top priority if elected mayor is the town’s budget. Luersen said he would require the town budget committee to meet monthly to identify any red flags in the budget that would be reported to the town council.
Luersen added that he would prioritize land development and traffic congestion issues in the town. Luersen said the congestion on Washington Street is an issue. The traffic has increased during peak hours, restricting access to nearby streets, Luersen said.
“This will only get worse when the fairgrounds and our other greenspace gets developed and when the shopping center that hosts CVS gets fully built,” Luersen said.
Pasanello said his highest priority as an elected official is “fiscal integrity.” Pasanello said the town’s budget has “virtually doubled in the last eight years and it is projected to continue to increase. However, he said, there have been “warning signs” of a slowdown in the last year.
“The budget must be aligned with the economic reality on the ground,” Pasanello said.
Pasanello said he plans to cut the budget and freeze all hiring and non-essential spending if elected.
Pater also said the town budget is a top priority, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Pater said the next town council “must focus on attracting new businesses to replace those that will close in the near future.”
“The town’s future revenues are limited by the number of town businesses that are closing or suffering as a result of COVID19,” Pater said.
Pater said the town’s revenue stream is further limited by new businesses locating just outside of town that will not contribute to the town budget.
Weir shared similar concerns about the town budget. Weir said the town faces a “near certain shortfall,” in the budget because it relies on projected meals, cigarette and BPOL tax revenues impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The continued effect of the pandemic will negatively impact the current revenue projections for [fiscal year] 21,” Weir said.
Weir also raised concerns about the construction of a WaWa immediately outside of town and the loss from a Food Lion that closed last fall, both of which could further impact the town’s tax revenues.
“The new town council will have to immediately address the [fiscal year 20]20 shortfall as well as [fiscal year 20]21 revenues and expenditures,” Weir said.
Schneider said his highest priority is understanding the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on town businesses and residents. Schneider said, if elected, he would “advocate for county, state, and federal resources to continue to be made available for town,” in addition to the town’s current efforts.
Schneider also said he will advocate for an “up-to-date town comprehensive plan” that “ensures a solid foundation for fiscally balanced commercial and residential development.”
“The town is already competing for a diminishing retail and office market. Approved and new retail projects on the perimeter will likely exacerbate the issue,” Schneider said. “Exploring opportunities to ‘rebrand’ the town, highlight unique restaurant and shopping venues, and become a true ‘live, work, play’ destination will help position the town to compete in the marketplace.”
The town of Haymarket has a population of about 1,600. Virginia’s town elections were initially supposed to take place on May 5. But they were pushed back two weeks by the state legislature as a precaution during the COVID-19 crisis.
Two other town elections will also take place in Prince William County on May 19 in the towns of Quantico and Occoquan. The candidates in both of those elections are running unopposed.
Voting by mail is encouraged. To vote by mail, residents had to request their ballots by May 12.
Prince William County Department of Elections spokesman Matt Wilson said in press release earlier this month that elections officers will be wearing items such as gloves and masks on Election Day and that hand sanitizer will be available for voters who turn out to the polls to vote in person.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
