Lake Ridge parents charged with felony child neglect after 3 children left home alone for 3 days

A Lake Ridge couple has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after three children, ages 13, 15 and 8, were allegedly left without supervision for three days and at least one child was discovered to be intoxicated during that time, according to Prince William police.
On May 2, police officers responded to a residence in the 11500 block of Overleigh Drive in Woodbridge, and made contact with three children, a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old boy, who were not being supervised, according to Officer Rene Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
At least one of the children was determined to be intoxicated. Officers observed alcohol and marijuana throughout the home. While investigating, several juveniles were observed running from out of the rear of the home, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the parents left the children unattended from April 30 through May 2. The children were not injured and released to a family member, the release said.
Following the investigation, Orquidea M. Guzman, 36, and Carlos Ernesto Romero, 40, were arrested on May 13 and 14. Both were charged with three counts of felony child neglect. A court date is pending, the release said.
