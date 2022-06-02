A Lake Ridge couple were charged with two counts of child neglect Wednesday after two young boys – ages 3 and 4 – were discovered to have been left home alone for an “extended” period of time, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the 12500 block of Colebrook Court at 10:38 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, after a resident said they observed a 3-year-old boy playing in the street. The person brought the boy to the sidewalk, where he pointed to a nearby residence. When no one answered the door at the home, the resident called police, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
While investigating, police officers found a 4-year-old boy also inside the home with no caregiver. The investigation revealed that the children were left unattended for an extended period of time. Officers eventually made contact with the parents of the children, who returned to the residence, Carr said in a news release.
Both children were unharmed and released to a family member. Following the investigation, both parents, identified as Richetta Veronique Hammonds, 36, and Isaiah James Hammonds, 30, were arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect, the release said.
The Hammonds’ bond status was unavailable Thursday morning, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.